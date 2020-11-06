Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt began an annual briefing to members of the Blount Partnership with a statement nobody could dispute: “This has been a challenging year.”
Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead described how a teacher with a class of 25 might have only seven in the classroom, with the others online, some because of a short-term quarantine and others because their family has chosen virtual learning during a pandemic.
“The demands on teachers is incredible,” Winstead said.
Britt, Winstead and Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone all highlighted how their districts are dealing with COVID-19 disruptions but also found plenty to lift up during the online meeting with about 30 business and community leaders.
BCS evolving
Although BCS enrollment dipped a bit this year, the district has seen a rapid rise in its four programs at the Samuel Everett School of Innovation. Since they began in 2018, enrollment has jumped from 65 to 280 students.
More than half of those this year, 148, are in the Preferred Flex Academy for kindergarten through grade six’ it gives families support for a mostly at-home education.
This school year, Blount County is piloting an Elementary Positive Intervention Classroom (EPIC) for a handful of students with transportation provided to Porter Elementary. The program works with behavioral and mental health professionals, and Britt said they hope to add a social worker and expand next year to offer EPIC on the other side of the county, at Carpenters Elementary.
During the 2021-22 school year, the district also plans to begin the Eagleton College and Career Academy, building on the current middle school program by first adding ninth grade.
Maryville growth
Maryville City Schools has one of its largest kindergarten classes ever this year, at 423.
Already the district is looking five to six years ahead to the bottlenecks in older grade levels. The district plans to add on to the high school, bring ninth graders back to that campus, and move seventh graders into what is now the junior high with the eighth graders.
The building plan is designed to raise the capacity at the high school by 600, to at least 2,100 students.
Winstead also said the district is finding silver linings in the challenges the pandemic poses.
For example, with digital learning they have found a better way to teach home-bound students than just sending a teacher into the house for a few hours a week.
“We are a ton, ton stronger across the board as digital teachers,” he said. “Our kids are stronger digital learners.”
The trust, relationship and partnership between families and teachers is stronger, too, he said.
“One of the soft skills that we think is very important is resiliency, and this has forced us, everybody, everybody involved, teachers, administrators and students, to grow in their resiliency,” Winstead said.
The Maryville director supports the governor’s plan to have assessments in the spring and said he is confident students will exceed benchmarks from the last statewide testing two years ago, some by double digits.
“Teachers are expected to teach, and students are expected to learn,” he said, so they should be evaluated. But Winstead said he is fine with a proposal to not count those test scores against teachers or schools.
“We can hold our adults and schools harmless for the results, but we still need the results,” he said. “It’s the only way we improve.”
AIS in spring?
Alcoa City Schools is running out of space at three of its four schools, all but the new high school, Stone said.
“We hope, fingers crossed, to begin the intermediate school building project in the spring,” she said, referring to a planned expansion and renovation put on hold because of a lack of funding. “They are literally popping at the seams.”
The district also hopes to expand AlcoaConnects, its digital learning platform. “Virtual learning is definitely not going away,” she said.
Stone credited the hard work of more than teachers during this pandemic, noting that school nurses are spending hours after school and on weekends contact tracing students who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and the district’s human resource staff also is contact tracing for employees.
Of course, it affects the custodial and cafeteria workers, too.
“It affects everything that we do,” Stone said. “We are all working harder and different.”
People wanted students back in school for some normalcy, but she acknowledged, “This isn’t really normal. It’s not normal to wear masks to school, not be able to hug your kids or kids not being able to high-five one another.”
“It’s as normal as we can make it right now,” Stone said.
