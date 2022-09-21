Blount County Schools is serving nearly 200 more students this year and Maryville City Schools nearly 140. Alcoa City Schools overall enrollment is up nearly 50, and it decreased the number of tuition students by almost as many.
Enrollment numbers fluctuate throughout the year, but last week BCS reported enrollment of 10,354. That’s up 184 from a similar period last year but still about 1,000 fewer than the district had in 2009.
Carpenters Elementary School has seen its enrollment rise by 75 over the past three years, to 553 this September.
“Carpenters Elementary is following the trajectory of construction, so is Lanier and Mary Blount,” said Courtney Whitehead, former CES principal and now human resources supervisor for Blount County Schools.
The largest of Blount County’s 14 elementary schools, Mary Blount has 609 students, and Lanier’s enrollment hit 343. In 2019, they were at 540 and 294, respectively.
Whitehead said she has monitored the numbers daily and at the beginning of the school year was in schools all day every day, knowing that the numbers don’t really show what it might look like, for example, to have 20 kindergartners in a room. She made adjustments in both teachers and teaching assistants, such as adding two teachers at Eagleton Elementary, where enrollment is now 486.
“On the first day every child had a certified teacher,” Whitehead said. “Most districts can’t say that across the state and across the nation.”
She’ll continue keeping a close eye on construction and building permits as the district plans for the coming school years. In her last months as principal at Carpenters Elementary she noted new families moving in from as far away as California and Washington, and she said, BCS is excited to “wrap our arms around these families in Blount County.”
In her new HR role Whitehead has a recruiting team that will be traveling to Atlanta and Chattanooga, she’s reaching out to veterans to become teachers and wherever she goes she has a business card ready. “I’m determined that we’re going to have the best teachers we can find, and every child’s going to have a certified teacher,” she said.
Whitehead said all 21 Blount County schools are focused on delivering good customer service. “At the end of the day, we’re competing for students,” she said.
Maryville adds virtual
Maryville City Schools’ total enrollment hit 5,690, up 138 from last September. The district has 52 students enrolled in Maryville Virtual School, which opened this academic year to provide a digital option to families.
MCS has 362 nonresident students, 6.3% of enrollment. Of those paying tuition, 160 are children of MCS employees and 16 children of City of Maryville employees, so they pay half the annual rate of $2,500.
Alcoa City Schools’ total enrollment of 2,232 is up 49 from last September, but it has 43 fewer tuition students.
Alcoa Elementary School, now at 102% of its estimated capacity with 552 students, cut the number of tuition students it accepted from 66 in May to 37 for the 2022-21 school year.
Alcoa Intermediate School, estimated at 107% capacity, has 52 tuition students in a total enrollment of 478. In May 2018, with enrollment of 444, AIS had 67 nonresident students.
More than half of Alcoa’s 325 tuition students are enrolled at the high school.
While nonresident students made up nearly 21% of ACS enrollment in 2016, now it is about 14.5%.
Alcoa school board members already have said they plan to look at a possible tuition increase before the next school year.
An analysis ACS Director Becky Stone prepared at the end of the last school year showed about 21% of the tuition students were children of ACS teachers and 3% children of City of Alcoa employees. Both groups receive a 50% discount on the current tuition rate of $1,000.
