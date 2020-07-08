In this statement released Wednesday, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell says he will not mandate masks in the county right now as he continued t…

Leaders on masks

Three leaders spoke out in an intergovernmental release published Wednesday voicing their perspectives on mask-wearing:

Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell: "We have no plans at this time to issue a mask mandate, but now is not the time to return to normal activity. In order to keep from having additional impacts on our economy, we must do everything we can as individuals to protect the community.”

Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson: “In order to manage this upward trend of cases in our community and keep our economy open, we all need to do our part to slow the spread of this virus. We have a lot of data to support the need for our citizens to wear masks and strongly encourage them to do so.”

Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor: “Wearing a mask is a way that we can look out for each other and it is frankly an economic necessity. If we don’t wear the masks, we are going to have significant setbacks. I hope people understand the significance of what that means — we have to look out for our economy and each other.”