Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell will not mandate face masks in public to stem rising COVID-19 cases, he said in a statement released Wednesday.
Mitchell’s decision comes less than a week after Gov. Bill Lee released an order on July 3 allowing county mayors in 89 non-urban counties to create their own mask policies.
Mayors in Knox and Sevier counties have issued mask mandates.
“I have no plans at this time to issue a mask mandate,” Mitchell said in the Wednesday, July 8, statement, noting he’d worked closely with local leaders in reaching that decision.
But he also indicated residents should consider the implications of not wearing masks.
“Health officials from all over the country are urging the use of face coverings as a simple and effective way to continue protecting ourselves and others while moving about in the community,” Mitchell said. “I strongly urge our citizens to take personal responsibility for their actions during this pandemic.”
He said now is “not a time to return to normal activity for our community,” and added that businesses have authority to require masks if they so choose.
At the same time, he emphasized the importance of “balancing economic activity and constitutional rights,” and said there were still questions about the guidelines on legal enforcement for mask-mandated counties.
Nearly an hour after Mitchell’s statement was released, Maryville and Alcoa officials released an intergovernmental declaration supporting and reiterating the county’s perspective.
Leaders have been in discussions since before the Independence Day holiday and used data to inform their joint decision on whether or not to craft new public policy on face coverings.
At Maryville’s City Council meeting Tuesday night, every person in the room — including council members, city staff and citizens — wore a mask, the first in-person meeting since the onset of the virus. A staff member was handing masks out at the door as well.
City Manager Greg McClain explained that was because “the numbers are there” and that leadership is trying to be mindful and set an example.
“It’s still kind of a personal thing, but once you make it available and ... have some folks leading ... like (our council members), it makes it real easy to follow,” he said.
No Blount municipalities has mandated masks in government buildings yet, but leaders have said that could change.
“We’re all going to have to think about, what happens if the numbers just keep going up,” McClain said, noting Sevier and Knox’s mandate relates to denser populations leading to higher case spikes.
“They’re just ahead of us is all,” McClain said. “I think we’re going to follow the same trajectory, just lagging behind.”
Area governments said they continue to “evaluate every aspect of the governor’s order” and officials have indicated policies are subject to change based on circumstances.
The intergovernmental announcement came a day after Blount County saw 33 new cases of COVID-19 in one day, Tuesday. There were 10 more Wednesday.
There are currently 118 active cases in Blount. Cases have skyrocketed from 106 on June 16 to 262 on Tuesday, July 7. Mitchell said by Wednesday the local health department had completed 250 tests per day since the beginning of the week.
He also invited anyone without a mask to reach out to government offices.
A full copy of Mitchell’s statement was published alongside the online version of this article at thedailytimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.