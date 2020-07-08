Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said in a statement Wednesday, July 8, he will not mandate masks in public to stem rising COVID-19 cases in the county.
Mitchell's decision comes less than a week after Gov. Bill Lee released an order July 3 allowing county mayors in 89 non-urban counties to create their own mask policies.
The mayors in Knox and Sevier counties already have issued mask mandates.
"I have no plans at this time to issue a mask mandate," Mitchell said in the statement, noting he'd spoken closely to all local leaders in arriving at that decision.
But he also said residents should also consider the health implications of not wearing one.
"Health officials from all over the country are urging the use of face coverings as a simple and effective way to continue protecting ourselves and others while moving about in the community," Mitchell said. "I strongly urge, our citizens to take personal responsibility for their actions during this pandemic."
He added business have authority to require masks if they so choose.
The mayor's office continues to "evaluate every aspect of the governor's order" and officials have indicated policies are subject to change based on the circumstances.
The announcement comes a day after Blount County saw 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Tuesday. There are currently 118 active cases in Blount. Cases have skyrocketed from 106 on June 16 to 262 on Tuesday, July 7.
Details on Mitchell's announcement will be in the Thursday issue of The Daily Times.
