Board-certified pulmonologist Dr. Philip Hanneman and board-certified radiation oncologist Dr. Maikel Botros have joined Blount Memorial’s active medical staff.
Hanneman will see patients at Blount Memorial Physicians Group – Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, 463 Blount Memorial Physician Office Building on the hospital’s main campus.
Hanneman received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Indiana University in Bloomington, and his master’s degree in biology from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
He completed an internship and residency in internal medicine, as well as a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care, at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis.
Botros will see patients at the Blount Memorial Cancer Center on the hospital’s main campus.
Botros received his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and his medical degree from East Tennessee State University’s James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City.
Botros completed an internship in internal medicine at Quillen and a residency in radiation oncology at the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Department of Radiation Oncology in Wauwatosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.