As the latest data showed Blount County averaging more than 388 new cases of COVID-19 a day, Blount Memorial joined four other area hospitals in asking the public to visit emergency departments only for emergencies.
Citing the omicron variant “racing through East Tennessee with lightning speed,” the hospitals say they also are seeing large numbers of patients with other respiratory illnesses along with heart attacks, strokes and other needs. “Our communities are still in an emergency,” the statement said, describing health care systems that continue to be “under unprecedented strain.”
“Our emergency departments are overflowing ... leading to longer-than-usual wait times as we work to deliver care to all who are counting on us,” said the statement released Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 26, by Blount Memorial Hospital, the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Covenant Health, Tennova Healthcare and Sweetwater Hospital Associations. The statement didn’t provide any data, and a spokeswoman for Blount Memorial was unable to provide details Wednesday.
COVID high
From Jan. 9-22, Blount County averaged 388.3 new COVID-19 cases a day, according data the Tennessee Department of Health released Wednesday, Jan. 26. That’s up nearly a hundred a day from the average the state released last week, for Jan. 2-15.
The state is releasing COVID-19 data only weekly, and the latest Blount County daily case numbers ranged from a low of 208 on Jan. 17 to 1,082 on Jan. 19.
Among children ages 5-18, Blount County had 498 new cases from Jan. 16-22, including 204 reported Jan. 18.
Blount Memorial Hospital reported 53 patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 26, with eight in the ICU. Although it reports 15 of the COVID-19 patients were vaccinated, that figure does not mean they had received a booster shot.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which goes through Jan. 23, shows a 55.75% positivity rate in COVID-19 tests in Blount County over the previous seven days.
The statement from the hospitals encourages people to get vaccinated and a booster shot. The CDC shows 50.8% of the Blount County population “fully vaccinated,” a definition that doesn’t include a booster shot, slightly below the state COVID-19 vaccine rate of 52.5%.
Multiple illnesses
The hospitals said they also are seeing large numbers of patients with flu, pneumonia, respiratory syncytial virus and post-COVID-19 complications. Patients aren’t the only ones who are sick. “Many of our team members are absent because of their own illness,” the hospital statement said.
While they tell patients not to hesitate to seek emergency treatment for serious injuries or life-threatening conditions, the hospitals are asking those who are asymptomatic or experiencing mild COVID-19 conditions to head to a community testing locations first.
Dose of kindness
The hospitals say since the pandemic began their employees have worked at “heroic levels” and continue to work diligently and selflessly to care for the communities. “We ask for your patience and kindness to our health care workers and to one another during these challenging times,” they said.
They also again emphasized basic recommendations: Wash your hands, wear a mask, distance and stay home if sick. They also encourage people to stay up to date with regular screenings or appointments, which studies have shown many people have delayed during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.