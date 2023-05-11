A split vote by the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors to accept a county-approved member this week still shows a disconnect with the local government.
Before the vote Wednesday, May 10, board President Denny Mayes said Chris Flynn’s experience would be a valuable asset. However, he continued, the Blount County Commission’s vote in February to appoint Flynn “was not in compliance with the bylaws of the Blount Memorial Hospital Incorporated.”
The vote to accept Flynn’s appointment should not be understood “as a waiver of the process” outlined in the hospital’s bylaws, Mayes said.
Board members Matt Haralson, Jennifer McKelvey, Stephen Kiefer and Susanne Davis joined Mayes in voting to seat Flynn. Board members Clarence Williams and Robert Redwine voted against it, while board member David Cockrill was absent.
Three strikes
The Blount County Commission voted in February to appoint Flynn as a replacement for county appointee Robert Redwine, whose term was supposed to expire in December 2022. The seat the hospital board offered Flynn instead had been held by Scott Powell.
The county commission also voted in November 2022 to remove all of its appointees — at that time Powell, Mayes and Redwine — from the hospital board, citing questions about the board’s transparency and the hospital’s financial performance. Redwine had been serving as president of the board. Powell resigned his position the following month.
Hospital leadership contends that the board has operated transparently and that officials are working to better Blount Memorial’s financial standing.
Redwine remains on the board in the absence of a seated replacement, and hospital directors elevated Mayes to board president in December.
In court
County commissioners voted to appoint Christi Sayles to fill Powell’s position in February, the same night they voted to appoint Flynn as Redwine’s replacement.
Several days later, Mayes sent Sayles and Flynn letters advising them that they would not be seated, as their appointments did not follow a process set out in Blount Memorial’s bylaws.
That process requires that nominations for board positions come from a committee headed by the hospital board’s president, rather than directly from an appointing entity. Those entities — the cities of Maryville and Alcoa, Maryville College and the county — can then approve or reject the nominee. Failure to follow that process rendered the county’s actions “illegitimate,” Mayes wrote.
For its part, the county has argued that the nominating committee’s actions violate state open meetings law, as the committee has not historically taken minutes or provided public notice of its meetings. The hospital’s legal counsel disagrees, arguing that the county objected only after “it recently became convenient.”
The hospital’s nominating committee sent the county commission a recommendation for Flynn to fill Powell’s former position in March, April and May. The commissioners have not taken up that recommendation, nor the nominating committee’s recommendation that Trevis Gardner replace Redwine.
The hospital and county government are involved in litigation over the ownership of hospital assets, as well as political disagreements concerning the operation of the hospital, among other disputes.
The county commission approved an amendment to the hospital’s charter that would permit, among other things, direct appointments from the county to the Blount Memorial board. The cities of Maryville and Alcoa have passed parallel resolutions in support of the county’s charter amendment. Blount Memorial leadership have disputed the validity of such actions, arguing that charter amendments should originate from the hospital board.
