Blount Memorial Breast Health Center is giving women the opportunity to receive annual screening mammograms after hours.
The center is expanding its annual "Mammograms in the Moonlight" event next month for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Blount Memorial announced in a news release.
Women will have two chances to take advantage of the screenings. "Mammograms in the Moonlight” will take place Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5-8 p.m. at Blount Memorial Breast Health Center.
The release stated "participants can use their insurance benefit or, if uninsured, can purchase discount screening certificates for $307 during the event, which will cover both the 3D mammogram and interpretation fee." Additional diagnostic fees will not be covered.
"By getting a yearly mammogram starting at age 40, women can help detect breast cancer in its earliest and most-treatable stages," health officials said in the release.
Because space is limited, officials suggest making a reservation by calling the Breast Health Center at 865-977-5590.
