Effective immediately, the Blount Memorial Emotional Health and Recovery Center at Blount Memorial Hospital, a longtime local resource for mental health and substance abuse stabilization, no longer will accept patients on an inpatient basis.
The move, hospital officials said in a press statement, comes as part of a reallocation of resources to better meet the community’s mental health needs, but local advocates worry it could create even more difficulties for such patients to get the help they need from an already overtaxed system.
The hospital is “not eliminating all behavioral health services,” the Dec. 3 press release emphasized, but “is working to make outpatient care more available to more people to help improve access to the services individuals who present to the hospital’s emergency department may need in times of immediate crisis.”
“One change that the hospital has made to help make the expanded access possible is that it has stopped taking admissions to its inpatient unit and to its intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs,” the press release continued. “As the health care industry continues to see a tremendous increase in the number of people who need care in an outpatient setting or who need immediate stabilization support in emergency departments, hospitals and health systems across the country, including us, are trying to adjust the way care is delivered.
“Here locally, Blount Memorial is adjusting by focusing its resources and efforts on expanding outpatient care and immediate stabilization support in its emergency department. Doing this, the hospital predicts it can help more people in the way they and their loved ones need it the most.”
Della Morrow, however, worries that the decision adds pressure to a system that’s already showing signs of strain, much of it caused by the toll COVID-19 took on mental health.
Morrow is the affiliate chairwoman of the Maryville chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI), as well as a family member of a loved one who has dealt with mental health issues for years.
“People I’ve talked to are having trouble getting treatment. Anywhere they call, there’s a several weeks’ wait for an intake appointment, and it’s really hard to get any kind of therapy appointment,” Morrow said. “And when they do, a lot of times it’s usually a short phone therapy session or a video (telehealth) session. There’s such a shortage of mental health beds anyway, and now here’s another closure. The need is greater than ever, and it seems like the availability is less than ever.”
Aubrey Vick, the owner of the Maryville Wellness Center and a marriage and family therapist intern working toward her own license, agrees. Her practice has been open for 2 ½ years, she said, and the Blount Memorial Emotional Health and Recovery Center — sometimes referred to as “3E,” due to its location on the hospital’s third floor — has been an invaluable referral source for clients with psychiatric needs outside the scope of her practice.
“I can’t imagine the position the hospital is in to have to make that decision, and I know it provides a wonderful service to our community outside of that, but I honestly don’t know where these clients are going to go,” she said. “I know there are other places, but from what I hear, they’re full. I honestly don’t know what that is going to mean.”
Blount Memorial senior communications manager Josh West confirmed in an email to The Daily Times that COVID played a role in the decision to stop admissions to its inpatient, intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs. COVID protocols and a low census, he said, mean that admissions “have been paused and restarted multiple times since March 2020,” but throughout that time, hospital staff members have worked to get behavioral health clients the help they need — and will continue to do so, he added.
“Voluntary patients who present in the emergency department will be evaluated, and we will recommend and assist them in securing the appropriate level of care that they need,” he wrote. “The only difference is that the inpatient unit at Blount Memorial would not be available as a resource. However, with the reallocation of resources, the hospital does anticipate having the ability to see more outpatients who need psychiatric services.
“Every single person is still treated individually. We will continue to care for and/or stabilize each patient based on the care that he or she needs,” West said.
What that looks like remains to be seen, however, and for local mental health advocates, such uncertainty is troubling. Trish Lockard, a Maryville resident who runs her own writing and editing business and chaired the NAMI Maryville steering committee for several years, knows firsthand how valuable 3E was as a mental health resource. Several years ago, she said, a family member struggling with anxiety disorder spent six weeks in the unit’s partial hospitalization program, and it was life-changing.
“It really did make an extremely positive impact in his life,” Lockard said. “He felt very supported and very understood, and he bonded nicely with the young woman who was his caseworker. He would have one-on-one meetings with her several times a week, group therapy, classes, assignments, and he had to keep a therapeutic journal.
“From that experience, I would say that program was invaluable. I only recently told him that the program was no longer in existence, and he said, ‘If I needed to go to some sort of program, where would I do now?’ And I said, ‘I’m not really sure.’ I’m guessing Peninsula (Hospital, in Louisville)? I don’t know what other similar programs are available. I feel it’s left a huge hole in the services available to people with a mental health diagnosis in Blount County.”
