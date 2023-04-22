Executives from Blount Memorial Hospital and Covenant Health spoke toward the end of the Thursday, April 20, Blount County Board of Commissioners meeting about forming a joint venture.
The meeting marked the first instance of public, rather than internal, discussion of the potential partnership.
That partnership would be a 50:50 joint venture affecting the hospital physicians group, Blount Memorial CEO Harold Naramore said during a public comment period Thursday. It would establish a third entity, distinct from Blount Memorial and Covenant Health, and shift Blount Memorial physicians from their current group.
It would permit the hospital “to spread costs among our physician group and make operational improvement on an ongoing basis,” Naramore said. He and another speaker, a Blount Memorial physician, commented that the proposal was popular among staff.
“Nothing in this agreement involves the hospital in any way,” Naramore said.
Discussions with Covenant Health are an outgrowth of the hospital’s strategic plan, he told commissioners. “One of the things we wanted to do was look for partnerships, but partnerships that could preserve our independence of the hospital, preserve the hospital’s standing, the hospital’s governance,” he said.
An agreement could also improve the hospital’s referral process, Naramore commented Thursday. In an April 12 meeting with hospital employees, he explained that the venture could see Blount Memorial patients referred to Covenant Health for services not offered at BMH.
Naramore said Thursday that he hopes to present the Covenant Health proposal to the commission at a later date for approval.
Sales
Current discussions also include potential sales of Blount Memorial properties to Covenant Health. Covenant Health “is agreeable to consider the purchase, with your approval, of several pieces of real estate,” Naramore said. “The price of those pieces of real estate could certainly give us the ability to meet our debt needs, get capital for the hospital and possibly pay off bonds with the county.”
Hospital properties are a major aspect of current litigation between Blount Memorial Hospital Inc., the nonprofit that has operated BMH since its establishment, and the county government.
Blount Memorial’s board of directors approved a $22.2 million sale agreement for most of a Springbrook area health care facility in October 2022, a move that surprised Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, who said that it left him with “grave concerns.”
The county contends that it owns the hospital and all hospital property; counsel for BMH Inc. have argued that Blount Memorial owns the properties titled in its name.
The hospital sued the county in December, asking for the ability to complete the Springbrook sale, among other requests. The county brought a countersuit against Blount Memorial in February.
Relationships
Another source of tension includes a recommendation from Mitchell that the University of Tennessee Medical Center assume management of Blount Memorial from BMH Inc.
Hospital Chief Operating Officer Cory Everett acknowledged wide-ranging tensions between government and hospital leaders. Such tensions encompass political as well as legal action concerning the hospital’s operation, independence and finances.
“Obviously, the relationship of the county and the hospital has not been great,” Everett said. “I think anyone in this room would say the same.”
He explained that he felt the commission had two primary goals in the dispute: achieving profitability for the hospital and payment of certain bond obligations. The Covenant Health proposal could help realize those goals, he commented.
“It gives revenue back to the hospital, it addresses the financial performance of Blount Memorial Physicians Group. It also achieves a long-term bond payment to basically pay off those bonds.”
Blount officials have cited BMH’s multimillion-dollar losses and the county’s status as the legal borrower of hospital debts as concerns on multiple previous occasions.
“Blount Memorial has the ability to pay off the bonds in full tomorrow, otherwise it’s false information,” Everett said. “Any business owner would tell you that’s not what we should do, but we have the ability to do. We would like to move forward. We would like to continue to provide health care for this community.”
The final speaker Thursday was Chad Clabough, senior vice president of business development for Covenant Health. Clabough emphasized that Covenant Health is a nonprofit entity headquartered in Knoxville. “We’ve had Blount County residents on our board through the years, 15% of our employees live in Blount County, so we’re a local company,” he said.
He stressed that Covenant and Blount Memorial intended to seek commission approval of the agreement. “The paper (The Daily Times) described it well … the paper left out one important detail: We fully intend to come back before you, with a proposal, for you to review and approve.”
In the April 12 recording obtained by The Daily Times, Naramore noted he would “like this to be something that the county was able to express support for.” He took a question as to whether he had started discussing the plan with county commissioners, replying that he had spoken of the proposal to individual commissioners and was interested in reaching out to others.
“I have commissioners that I have better relationships with than others. And, so, yes, we’ve reached out and had discussions with them. They’ve been receptive to it. We’re trying to get a lot of commissioners involved,” he said. The recording does not include explicit discussion of a plan to seek a vote of the full commission approving the proposal. The Daily Times reached out to both Blount Memorial Hospital and Covenant Health before publishing the article.
The Thursday discussion came a day after an amendment to the private act that created Blount Memorial Hospital passed a final vote in the state legislature. If Gov. Bill Lee signs the bill, it returns to the county for a second and final reading.
If two-thirds of the commission approve, the amendment would allow the commission to draft written contracts with hospital managers and to terminate such relationships.
