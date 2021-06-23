With the COVID-19 pandemic easing up, health officials in Blount County are now looking to get the jump on another medical crisis created by the pandemic.
“Over the last 15 months, about 133 million Americans delayed or postponed health care,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said.
Officials say many Americans were wary of visiting hospitals and opted to put off check-ups, screenings and surgeries. At times during the height of the pandemic, overwhelmed medical facilities also were forced to focus the bulk of their resources on combating the virus.
Naramore explained that those months of delaying medical treatment will eventually have tragic consequences.
“The CEO of Mayo Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic estimate that will cause 250,000 more cancer deaths alone, either from delayed diagnosis or delayed treatment,” he said.
In an effort to keep those numbers as low as possible, Blount Memorial is now working on a campaign called “Catch up on Care” and designed to encourage people to get checked out.
“We know people are excited about getting back out, going places, having gatherings with friends and family,” BMH spokeswoman Jennie Bounds said. “But we also want to make sure people are thinking about their health.”
The campaign has been in the works for some time, Bounds said.
“It’s been something we’ve talked about since the COVID numbers in our community started going down,” she explained. “Some of the educational stuff is already out there, but you’re going to start seeing visual stuff very soon.”
The visual aspect of the campaign will include billboards placed “all over the county.” There will be three designs for the billboards — one encompassing the campaign’s overall message and two others that focus on colonoscopies and mammograms.
Naramore said colon and breast cancer particularly are dangerous for people who may have delayed screenings during the pandemic.
“We are going to be doing our part to encourage people to get their colonoscopy and mammography,” he said. “Between colon and breast cancer, over the next five years it looks like there’s going to be about 50,000 more deaths than would have occurred if we’d had appropriate screening treatment.”
Officials with the hospital hope the “Catch Up on Care” campaign will convince people how important it is to resume these kind of preventive procedures.
“We really want people to feel comfortable coming back for these things and know that we’re always here for them,” Bounds said. “The sooner we can close the gap, the sooner we can make an impact on future numbers.”
Naramore seconded that analysis.
“The further we get behind, the worse the numbers get,” he explained. “Please tell your family and friends: COVID is under control. Other things get you sick and can kill you and we need to take care of those things. There’s lots of things we can treat, there’s lots of things we can do.”
