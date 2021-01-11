The Blount Memorial Foundation announced Monday the addition of two new members to its board of directors: Joy Carver and Keri Prigmore.
Carver owns Dandy Lions Gifts in downtown Maryville and is a member of the Blount Chamber board. She is a Leadership Blount alumnus and former chair of the Maryville City Schools Foundation.
Prigmore is the director of attendance for Alcoa City Schools and chair of both the Maryville Planning Commission and county Parks and Recreation Commission. She is on the board of New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center and Family Promise Blount County. She is second vice chair of the Alcoa-Blount County NAACP and an active member of St. Paul AME Zion Church.
The Blount Memorial Foundation was established to support the missions and goals of Blount Memorial Hospital by providing financial support and advocacy.
