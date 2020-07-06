Blount Memorial Foundation's board of directors announced Monday the 2020 Classic Golf Tournament has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
BMF's next classic will be held more than a year from now, on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Egwani Farms in Rockford.
“While we are disappointed to cancel the 2020 golf tournament, our board feels the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic this year require us to place preventative caution in service to public health as the top priority,” Blount Memorial Foundation Chair Greg Wilson said.
Sponsors who already committed to the 2020 tournament have the option to request a refund, roll sponsorship over to 2021, donate to the COVID-19 Community Challenge Fund or to the foundation's general fund to help uninsured and under-insured patients with basic necessities.
