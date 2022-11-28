A Nov. 15 letter from the Blount Memorial Hospital board of directors says that Mary Beth West, current chair-elect of the Blount Memorial Foundation, is unlikely to get approval to serve as foundation chair in 2023, as a result of questions she’s raised and comments she’s made about BMH’s board.
The letter states that West might also lose her current spot as a foundation board member. She serves as the organization’s vice chair.
West accepted the position of chair-elect of the non-profit Blount Memorial Hospital Foundation board in 2021, under the assumption she would take the chair in 2023.
The Blount Memorial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that has Blount Memorial Hospital as its sole member, is a separate entity from BMH; its board is also distinct from the hospital’s, and service on one of the two boards prohibits service on the other.
The foundation solicits charitable donations for its patients. The donations allow it to provide patients who lack insurance, or who have minimal insurance, with items including clothing, prescriptions and food.
Last week, The Daily Times reported that Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell proposed West as an appointment to the hospital board after requesting the current board’s resignations.
Should the current hospital board resign from their positions, and her appointment to BMH’s board be approved, West said that she would leave the foundation’s board to take up a spot on BMH’s.
Robert Redwine, chairman of the hospital’s board of directors, signed the letter to West. It reads that BMH’s board, which can vote to approve or reject the non-profit foundation’s officers, has lost its confidence in West’s ability to serve.
The hospital’s board is meant to vote on the slate of nominees for officer positions before the end of the year. It could break the slate with West as chair, though that could result in the foundation board lacking leadership in January.
‘Women on the hospital’s board’
The letter alleges multiple issues with West. Firstly, it states that West has expressed negative sentiments about the hospital board in public. It further states that her attendance at board meetings was inadequate, and that questions she’d posed were irrelevant to the foundation and a drain on foundation staff. West’s actions as chair of the foundation’s nominating committee were also inappropriate, it states.
Per the letter, if West is nominated for the chair position, that nomination will probably be rejected, and her continued position as a board member is now in question.
West said that after receiving the letter she asked for a meeting with Redwine. She recorded the meeting, and shared the audio with The Daily Times. West also sent an email to hospital officials including Redwine to provide them with an audio excerpt of the meeting. During that meeting, Redwine said that he wrote the letter in conjunction with “several people.”
West asked him to specify for her which of her comments regarding BMH’s board had been negative.
“Obviously, one of them is the editorial you wrote in the paper,” Redwine replied, referencing an opinion piece she submitted to The Daily Times in September. In the piece, she advocates for greater representation for women on BMH’s board. To Redwine, she noted the importance of women’s charitable giving to hospitals and their specific health concerns as reasons for giving them more seats on the hospital board.
“Individually, for the board members, I was offended,” he continued. “You wrote the letter and you made it sound like the hospital and the nominating committee (for BMH’s board) didn’t care about women.”
There are no women on the hospital’s board at present.
“If you wanted to send some information, you could have sent it straight to me. We’ve never publicized the nominating committee members,” he added.
“Well, you don’t have to publicize it. It should be a matter of public record,” she responded.
Redwine told her that he took issue with allegations that women were excluded from the board. “That’s your comment, that they’re excluded and that’s not true,” he said.
“Well, then there are no women on the board, then —” she began.
“That doesn’t mean they’re excluded,” he said.
West said that she’d intended to address her concerns about the lack of women on BMH’s board with its nominating committee, but that Redwine, a committee member, had not provided her with relevant contact information. To that end, she said, she took her concerns public.
‘Foundation audit’
Redwine’s concerns with West extend beyond her editorial. He told her that he’d received complaints about questions she’d asked an auditor from Rodefer Moss about changes to the foundation’s reporting structure. In the spring, West said, that structure was amended so that the foundation president, Connie Huffman, would report directly to its treasurer, hospital Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Smith.
In audio of the foundation meeting she provided to The Daily Times, West asked the auditor, Rickey Luttrell, several questions, including whether there was a best practice for the new reporting structure and whether it’s typical of nonprofit organizations.
“In a nonprofit, it’s not uncommon for an executive director to quote unquote report to the CFO or treasurer, whatever that might be, on financial matters,” Luttrell replied.
West clarified that she meant the term ‘reporting’ to also refer to performance reviews, noting she hadn’t encountered that type of reporting structure before.
“That’s in the sole member’s purview, Mary Beth. And that’s not gonna change. I decide who this reports to, and I decide it’s gonna report to Jonathan. And I have that authority, and that’s how that’s gonna continue, I’ll just save us all a lot of trouble,” CEO of the hospital Harold Naramore responded.
In a separate issue, West said that she’d alerted foundation staff to the fact that Article 6, Section 1 of the foundation’s bylaws require that both the president and the secretary/treasurer of the foundation must sign any of its checks. However, West says, Huffman had not signed several checks, which instead had Smith as their sole signatory.
‘West’s questions’
West also addressed claims that she’d routinely been absent from foundation board meetings, and that she’d failed to include Smith, as the sole member representative of the hospital, in nominating committee work for the foundation.
Meeting minutes indicate that Smith was at both a June 15 foundation meeting where nominations related to the foundation were discussed and at an Aug. 17 meeting where West presented a slate of finalists. Naramore, West said, was also present at the August meeting.
Meeting minutes also show that West was absent from one foundation meeting, of all meetings held since August 2021. The foundation board meets every other month. She told The Daily Times that she’d had a business conflict in Washington and was unable to attend the board’s April 2022 meeting.
She asked Redwine whether, given the meeting minutes, he would say that claims of her absence were false.
“No, not necessarily,” he replied.
Her recent experiences with the hospital board have frustrated West, but she said she was ultimately more disturbed by what those experiences might mean for others.
“I’m concerned about how actual employees are being treated there,” she said. “This seems just de rigueur to these people. It’s almost like ‘this is how we deal with these people’.”
“I think that this letter happened because they felt they could do it without accountability. And that’s not a good look, if that is the same mode in which they treat their employees,” she added.
The Daily Times made multiple attempts to reach Redwine and representatives of BMH, but was not able to do so by press time.
