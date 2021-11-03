As it gears up for its first-ever Giving Tuesday campaign, the Blount Memorial Foundation gave its board of directors and a number of local educators a tour of the Blount Memorial Pediatric Rehabilitation Clinic at Springbrook on Wednesday.
“Blount Memorial Foundation will kick off its Giving Tuesday campaign by giving the board of directors a tour of the Springbrook facility,” Blount Memorial Foundation Development Director Amy Dunaway said Monday. “There are three projects they will be raising money for and this tour will give them a chance to see the facility and hear the needs that the facility has.”
According to a foundation press release, money raised during the Giving Tuesday campaign will “provide improvements to the feeding program, toys and equipment, and a sensory motor project.”
“We’ve been working with a therapist to find out what their needs really are. All of the money we raise for Giving Tuesday will go toward their therapy programs or toward books and toys,” Dunaway told the Daily Times. “We are very excited!”
Dunaway said the goal for the 2021 Giving Tuesday campaign is $25,000. Officials at the Pediatric Rehabilitation Clinic say that money will help make a difference for the children treated at the facility.
“We are excited the Foundation Board of Directors chose us as the focus of their Giving Tuesday Campaign,” Blount Memorial Speech Language Pathologist Emily Miller said in the release. “The best patient outcomes are achieved by incorporating gross motor, fine motor, sensory, feeding and speech/language skills to help the families understand how development across each area is related and can support each other. The three projects funded by this campaign will touch each of those facets.”
Dunaway said the tour would get the ball rolling before Giving Tuesday takes place later this month.
“Giving Tuesday is a campaign that kicked off several years ago for nonprofit organizations,” Dunaway said. “It takes place the week after Thanksgiving. So, you have Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small-Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and now Giving Tuesday. And it’s just a way for folks to give back to these nonprofit organizations that help out in the community.”
