The Blount Memorial Foundation has partnered with Kroger to provide fresh food for patients in need.
The new program is the result of a grant and is designed to help feed newly discharged patients who need to restock their pantries after a stay in the hospital, officials with the foundation explained.
“We applied for a $1,500 Kroger gift card grant and we were granted that,” Blount Memorial Foundation Development Director Amy Dunaway said. “I met with our dietician and we came up with a click-list so that when folks that are working with case management are discharged, they have a list of food that can sustain them until they can get on Meals on Wheels or another community partner that can help them get food.”
Through the grant, Kroger has provided 30 $50 gift cards that will be given to patients who meet case management requirements. The gift card will be used to purchase items on the foundation’s “click-list,” which will be sent to Kroger ahead of the patient’s discharge so the groceries are ready to be picked up as soon as the patient leaves the hospital.
“It’s a $50 list and case management will send that to Kroger and the patients can stop by, curbside, and have the groceries put in the car so they won’t have to wander around the aisles of the grocery store, just being discharged from the hospital,” Dunaway said.
Dunaway added that the program is helping to cover an overlooked need that many patients have.
“Food insecurity is something that we don’t talk about a lot, but it is out there and it’s a problem that some of our patients deal with,” Dunaway said. “There are people who leave the hospital and go home and have no food in their house. Or maybe they’ve been in the hospital so long that the food they did have is out of date. And that makes it really hard to recover. So, to be able to get a patient fresh groceries immediately after they’ve left the hospital will be really helpful.”
While the program provides a short-term fix for patients, it will stock their shelves and buy them time to set up a long-term solution as they recover from their stay in the hospital.
“We are fortunate to live in a community that gives back,” Dunaway said. “There are a lot of nonprofits that are out there that help people and this program is sort of the safety net that folks can use until they can get in contact with those agencies.”
Dunaway said the program will launch “in the next week or so.” The foundation’s case management team will decide which patients qualify for the program on a case-by-case basis.
