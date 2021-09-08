Blount Memorial Hospital is receiving a mobile morgue as cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 continue to skyrocket in Blount County, hospital officials confirmed Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the hospital recorded a record high 85 COVID-19 hospitalizations, and nearly 79% were unvaccinated, the hospital's Facebook page states.
In recent weeks, Blount Memorial has been forced to request help from the Tennessee National Guard, change visitation protocol, and put a stop to some surgical procedures as COVID-19 continues to crush the hospital.
Just last week, Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore shed some light on the hospital's fight against the virus.
“We have a lot of very sick patients right now,” Naramore said. “Our patients have been presenting to our emergency department or to their doctors much sicker than we’ve seen in previous spikes of the virus.”
As of Tuesday, Blount County had recorded 19,827 total cases of COVID-19 and 216 deaths.
