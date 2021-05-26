Blount Memorial Hospital on Wednesday announced multiple updates to its COVID-19 policies regarding visitors and testing.
Effective June 1, the hospital will allow patients to have visitors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, though just two visitors are allowed in a patient’s room at a time, BMH said in a press release. The visitors don’t have to be designated and will be able to rotate during visiting hours.
BMH is also reopening its ground-floor entrance, plus its business and medical records offices, to patients and visitors. The ground-floor entrance will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well, while the business and medical records offices will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The hospital no longer will test incoming patients for COVID as long as they are vaccinated, can show their vaccination card, have completed the appropriate waiting period and show no virus symptoms.
Those who don’t meet that criteria still will need to be tested before admittance.
“We are excited to continue to liberalize our visitation guidelines as we continue to see dramatic improvements in the amount of coronavirus in our community, state and nation,” BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said in the release.
“Restricting visitation was one of the more difficult things we’ve had to do in the past year, and every time we’re able to loosen it, it’s something we do with a smile and hopefulness. Having family and friends and spiritual support while you’re recovering in the hospital is something that’s valuable, and we’re glad to be able to resume this in a way that mirrors pre-pandemic times.”
Despite the announced relaxations, mask-wearing is still required at all BMH facilities.
“While we know,” Naramore said, “that our community has heard that if you’re fully vaccinated and beyond the 14-day period masks may not be required in indoor settings ... we’re a hospital and health care provider in this community, and we still have regulatory compliance that we’re accountable to, so masks must continue to be worn for a bit longer by both our staff and those who are in our facilities.”
Naramore announced the updates to the hospital’s board of directors during its monthly meeting Tuesday.
“These changes are significant for us at Blount Memorial, as they signal another big phase of our continued safe reopening to this community,” Naramore said. “I’ve said all along that we had to sometimes make abrupt changes based on executive orders and the fluid nature of coronavirus in our area, but our plan all along has been to phase things back in cautiously.
“We, as a community, have worked too hard to just resume ‘business as usual’ until we know for sure we’re to that point. We’re almost to that point, as this community is nearing the 100,000-mark for the number of vaccines that have been administered in Blount County.
“And, I couldn’t be happier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.