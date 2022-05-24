Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors and other monthly meeting attendees exclaimed when a financial officer used an example on Tuesday to demonstrate how inflation has impacted hospital costs.
“I would like to talk to you briefly about glove costs,” Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Smith said. “And I think it’s a great illustration of sort of what’s going on with supplies.”
Pre-COVID, Smith said, a box of 200 gloves from one distributer cost $6.18. As of June 1, the same box from the same vendor will be marketed at $36.
Inflation isn’t the only contributor, Smith said. He believes raw material shortage from production in China is also a strain.
The hospital cannot increase cost of services on its own due to how most patients pay for care: federally or privately funded health insurance, but administrators can find cost-effective solutions like changing glove vendors.
Smith said the new vendor’s box of gloves, which has 50 more, costs $20.19. Before the pandemic, the hospital budgeted about $74,000 on gloves for an entire year. With the cost increase and vendor change, Smith said the yearly cost will be about $242,000.
“As you can see, inflation: it’s here, and it’s really, truly costing us dearly,” Smith said.
Operating loss for the month of April is $3.6 million and $25.6 million year to date. The other three income categories: investment income, interest expense and contributions, were also all negative for the month of April.
Investment income, at negative $6.4 million, was lower in April than any other month in this fiscal year, Smith said.
“I guess this is probably the worst month ever, is the bottom line for the hospital,” Board Chair Francis Gross said.
However, operating loss was about $14 million in the beginning of the pandemic during enforced shutdowns, CEO Don Heinemann responded, compared to April’s loss of $10.2 million.
During April 2020, board members said investment income dropped dramatically but bounced back quickly. And last year, Heinemann said, was the best investment year the hospital has had.
COVID symptoms
Like in the past few months, COVID cases are low but employee shortages are ravaging operating costs.
For two or three months in a row, contract salaries hit record highs. Contracting nurses has been a big expense, Chief Medical Officer Harold Naramore explained to The Daily Times last week.
Nurses have fled the industry due to increased job stress, Naramore said. In turn, salary increased as availability decreased.
On the positive side, Smith said BMH has not had expenses for COVID-treating drugs in March, April or to-date in May, and length of stay is steadily dropping.
Piecing together the new budget for the fiscal year beginning in July has been challenging, Smith said, and he anticipates that it will be presented to the board for approval next month.
