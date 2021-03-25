Orthopedic surgeons at Blount Memorial Hospital performing knee and hip replacements have a new surgical assistant: a large, grey, million-dollar robot.
Made by Michigan-owned medical technology company Stryker, the Mako Orthopedic Robot gives surgeons a “more predictable surgical experience when performing joint replacement surgery,” the company’s website states.
The hospital bought its Mako robot in late February for $995,000. It has been used for two knee replacements so far. Another is scheduled for the coming week.
“They have a cutline for their robot, and it’s ‘know more, and cut less,’” BMH Director of Surgical Services Beverly Graham said. “That pretty much sums up what this robot is about.”
Before surgery, the robot does a CT scan and creates a 3D image of the joint and bones being operated on. In the past, pictures of the joints were flat films from an MRI.
The machine then determines which part of the bones need to be cut away to make way for the prosthesis. It lights up the areas to be cut away in green, so surgeons can see clearly which part of the bone to cut.
“You can actually see the diseased part of the bone — the part that has the arthritis in it — and you can see the part of the bone that’s still healthy,” Graham said.
Once a patient is on the table, the surgeon uses the robot’s sensors and saws to do the surgery. Via a screen, the robot directs the surgeon where to cut.
If the doctor starts to edge toward an area of healthy bone that needs to remain, the machine won’t let the surgeon continue cutting that area.
“If he were to try to get into the good bone, (the robot) cuts off,” Graham said. “It disengages, so that he can’t cut away any of the good bone. Being that precise means that you’re sparing the tissue — the soft tissue around — as well.”
The robots shorten patient recovery times, reduce pain and minimize the need for postoperative physical therapy, the Stryker site states.
Graham said the robot also allows doctors to know the exact size of a prosthesis before the surgery begins.
“They do a very good job with it freehand, but we don’t know prior to surgery what size prosthesis they’re going to put in a knee or a hip,” she said. “With this, we actually know in advance because the computer has measured out the exact diseased part that we’re taking out.”
Earlier this month, Stryker employees trained Blount Memorial surgeons and nurses on how to operate the robot.
“The orthopedic surgeons were trained initially, and then follow-up trainings were done with the Surgery Department staff,” BMH Director of Marketing Jennie Bounds said. “They did multiple trainings to reduce the number of people in one room as part of the COVID-19 protocols.”
A Stryker employee is present during every surgery to troubleshoot.
Blount Memorial orthopedic surgeon Drs. Eric Morgan and Shane Asbury performed the first two surgeries using the robot, and Graham said they were “perfect procedures.”
“It’s very good technology,” she said. “We’re very pleased with it, and I think we’ve made the right choice with this one.”
