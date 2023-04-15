Blount Memorial Hospital’s April 3 response to litigation from the Blount County government argues that the statute of limitations on some of the county’s claims against BMH has expired.
The county’s Feb. 28 amended complaint against Blount Memorial details two primary claims: The county owns all hospital assets, and the actions of the committee that names nominees for the hospital board of directors are invalid, as they violate state open meetings law.
The county “unreasonably delayed” those complaints, according to the hospital’s response.
Disagreements between the hospital and the county are extensive; in addition to litigation, they have sparked political action from the Blount County and Alcoa Boards of Commissioners, Maryville City Council and the Tennessee state legislature. The hospital’s financial decisions, its management and what amount of transparency its operations merit are all at issue.
Ownership
The right to assets including “all properties titled solely in the name of Blount Memorial Hospital Incorporated” is a primary component of disagreements between BMH Inc. leadership and the county; BMH Inc. is the nonprofit tasked with operating the hospital, and it contends that it owns all such assets.
Properties contested between the county and the government include Blount Memorial’s wellness center in the Springbrook neighborhood of Alcoa.
Hospital leadership’s attempt to sell most of the Springbrook property for $22.2 million was one trigger for the county-hospital dispute. Blount County officials assert that the government owns the hospital itself, along with all hospital assets.
Further, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell wrote in a November 2022 letter to the hospital’s board of directors that BMH’s intent to lease the building from its buyer after the sale alarmed him, given the interest payments such an agreement would require. Hospital CEO Harold Naramore has said the sale was planned to meet Blount Memorial’s urgent need for cash.
The prospective buyer ultimately canceled the sale.
Blount Memorial brought a lawsuit against the county, and Ed Mitchell as the mayor, in December 2022. Hospital leadership filed the lawsuit in the hopes of a judgment preventing the county from intervening in the Springbrook facility’s sale. The suit came with a motion for a restraining order against the county government.
If it had been granted, the order would have prevented the county commission from removing several directors on the hospital board and from making direct appointments to that board. The government’s reply — and countersuit — came in early 2023.
Both the county and the hospital have submitted amended complaints to the court. BMH has dropped the restraining order request, while the government added the president of the hospital board of directors, Denny Mayes, to its countersuit, among other changes.
Attorney for Blount County Craig Garrett argues in the county’s amended complaint that BMH Inc. inappropriately took or used the county’s property. If the court determines that that is correct, he writes, then BMH is liable for damages.
Counsel for the hospital John Owings writes in the response that since the county broached that issue over three years after it might have brought a claim, the statute of limitations on that claim has expired.
The hospital has had the deeds to some properties registered with the county for more than 20 years, Owings writes. He cites state law to contend that Blount Memorial must be “presumed … to be the owner of all real properties titled in the name of Blount Memorial Hospital… .”
Lack of a written agreement affirming possession of all Blount Memorial assets, including those titled as possessions of BMH Inc., is a further problem, according to the response. The absence of a document describing the terms of the relationship between the government and the hospital has also caused concerns at the county level.
The county commission voted in March to authorize the mayor’s office to negotiate with the Blount Memorial board and with the University of Tennessee Medical Center and draft written contracts. With BMH, such talks would aim for an agreement to relinquish management of the hospital. With UTMC, those negotiations could involve the terms under which it might take up operation of the hospital.
Boards and committees
Of the nine seats on the board of directors, four are appointed by the Blount County Commission, one by the Maryville College board and two each are appointed by the cities of Alcoa and Maryville. Since the 1980s, directors on the hospital board have been selected by a nominating committee chaired by the Blount Memorial board’s president.
Blount County Commissioners voted to remove their appointees from the board in November. One director — Scott Powell — resigned under a month later; the BMH board voted a second Blount County appointee, Denny Mayes, into the president’s role in December. A third appointee affected by the vote, Robert Redwine, remains on the board in lieu of a replacement; his term was set to expire Dec. 31.
Once someone is chosen to fill a vacant seat, his or her name is put before the cities, county or college, which can reject or approve the appointment. Local governments have recently opted for a direct appointment process, however. Last December, the county voted in favor of a charter amendment allowing direct appointments to the board. The cities of Alcoa and Maryville voted in favor of parallel charter amendments this month.
In the Feb. 28 amended complaint, Garrett writes that the nominating committee and all its decisions are invalid, as its members failed to offer advance notice of meetings or to keep meeting minutes. Those failures represent violations of open meetings law, he writes.
As such, Garrett wrote in a separate memo, the county commission may name its own nominees to fill vacant positions on the BMH board.
The county commission voted to appoint Christi Sayles and Chris Flynn to director spots in February, but the hospital board declined to seat them, citing BMH bylaws.
Owings writes in his response that the county accepted that state open meetings law did not apply to the committee “until it recently became inconvenient … .”
The span of time between the nominating committee’s establishment and the county’s questioning of its practices “call(s) into question the appointment of countless Blount Memorial Hospital Board members and actions of the Board of Directors,” he continues.
His response ends with a request that the court dismiss the case. The case is ongoing.
