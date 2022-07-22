Blount Memorial Hospital celebrated the 75th anniversary of its founding Friday, July 22, with remarks from hospital leadership, Mayo Clinic staff and elected officials. Though the date of its founding is July 24, 1947, the hospital opted to hold its celebration a few days ahead of time, enabling wider attendance.
Dozens of county residents and community stakeholders turned up to the Garden of Life near the hospital’s main entrance for the 10 a.m. ceremony, which opened with brief remarks from BMH CEO Harold Naramore. Naramore emphasized the importance of the hospital’s quality and its relationships in Blount County before turning the podium over to Bob Redwine, president of the hospital board of directors.
Redwine outlined the hospital’s journey from a 50-bed institution into a major force in the community, stressing its growth over time, before introducing Jane Souther.
Souther, who recently succeeded Naramore as BMH’s chief medical officer, also focused her remarks on the hospital’s past. From its founding to the first stent procedure performed on its property in 1996 to the beginning of its advanced home health initiative, the hospital has focused on community and quality care, she said. Generations of employees, she noted, have gone to work for BMH. Quality employees are a major source of the hospital’s success, she said.
Keynote speaker Congressman Tim Burchett noted that the hospital provides over $400,000 in charitable and uncompensated care, tying it to a Biblical command to aid “the least of these.” He presented the hospital with a flag for commemorative purposes.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbott both highlighted the hospital’s long history in their remarks at the ceremony. Mitchell explained that “you don’t see anything happening in Blount County anywhere that Blount Memorial’s staff — their trademark — is not there, supporting it.”
The hospital is looking ahead, multiple speakers, including Ryan Uitti, a neurologist with Mayo Clinic, said. Souther commented that she is especially excited to see the hospital develop its advanced home care initiative, which, she said, will improve both patient outcomes and patient comfort.
As the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, Naramore told The Daily Times, the hospital will likely see an increase in the numbers of people showing advanced diseases or health problems, since the pandemic deterred some from seeking treatment or forced other delays in care. Despite changes in the epidemiological landscape, he commented, the hospital’s ultimate focus is unchanged: providing the community with the highest possible quality medical care.
