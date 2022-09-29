A months-long downswing in admissions that came amid deterioration in hospital finances curbed last month, Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Smith said at a Tuesday, Sept. 27, financial services and audit committee meeting. The hospital’s September board of directors meeting, held the same day, also saw speakers emphasize the break in a year-long downward trend in hospital numbers.
In August, hospital admissions were “above prior month by 110 admissions,” according to Smith, leaving it up 2.9% over its internal expectations.
Shifts in admissions mirrored a positive change for the hospital’s finances over the last month, he said.
At $121 million, gross patient revenues in August were $16 million greater than in July.
In total, operating revenues were $29.3 million, versus $24.7 million for July. The hospital, he said, was 6% above budget in August.
As the meeting opened, the finance and audit committee also accepted two audit reports — one for the Blount Memorial Hospital Foundation, conducted by Rodefer Moss and one for BMH itself, completed by Coulter and Justus.
Both Knoxville-based accounting firms said that their audits came back clean.
The auditors distributed a 51-page report among committee members.
Rob Wildi, a certified public accountant with Coulter and Justice, said that the hospital’s financial statements are “presented fairly, in all material respects.”
“That is, of course, referred to as an unmodified, or clean, opinion, which is what you want,” Wildi explained.
Six CPAs worked on the hospital audit, Mike Parton, the firm’s managing principal, commented.
“It’s a really tough time to be in the healthcare business,” Parton added. “Costs are increasing at an almost unbelievable rate, and I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ve never seen anything like what we’ve seen, particularly salaries and wages — the cost of people — but it’s not just that. It’s everything,” he said.
The hospital board voted unanimously to accept the audit reports.
As the board meeting concluded, the hospital’s chief of medical staff, Daniel Dovgan, took to the podium to thank the board, “representing all the medical staff,” for their support of BMH medical staff.
BMH’s current level of patient care, he said, “would not be possible without the support of the board.”
