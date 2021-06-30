The Blount Memorial Hospital board of directors has elected its officers for 2021.
Robert Redwine, who once again will serve as president, was appointed to the board by the Blount County Commission in 1987 and has served as president since 1993.
David Pesterfield will remain as vice president and first was appointed in 2008 to serve as a representative of the city of Maryville.
Blount Memorial CEO Don Heinemann was elected as the board's secretary and treasurer. Heinemann has been a part of the hospital's executive staff since 1985 and has served as CEO since July 2010.
Board members elected all three men by unanimous vote June 22.
The board is composed of nine members — four appointed by the Blount County Commission, two each by the cities of Alcoa and Maryville, and one by the Board of Trustees at Maryville College.
