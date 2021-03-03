Hospitals hire myriad types of employees — doctors, nurses, housekeepers among them — but Blount Memorial Hospital has a unique addition: a janitor who doubles as an Elvis impersonator.
Tom Cunningham officially works in the hospital’s environmental services department, where he cleans and does maintenance work. But unofficially, his job is to cheer up patients by resembling the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
“I’m in character 24/7,” Cunningham said. “People recognize me when they see me somewhere, and I’m approachable that way, and people are more comfortable with me that way. It also helps keep me accountable that way because I know what a huge responsibility it is when people do know me.”
Cunningham is in his 20th year of impersonating Elvis. He started the gig when his daughter saw Elvis’ 1957 film “Jailhouse Rock” and asked him to start dressing up.
“She said, ‘Daddy, will you dress up as Elvis for me?’ because she loved that movie with all the dancing and everything, so that’s what I did, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Cunningham said. “It was such a big hit and it brought so many people joy and everything, so I got real serious about it, so I’ve been doing it a long time now.”
It’s not just at work that Cunningham impersonates the King. He also puts on concerts at retirement homes and veterans’ facilities where he covers Elvis’ music, ranging from the popular hits to gospel music. He’s performed at weddings, birthday parties and other special events.
During his performances, Cunningham wears Elvis outfits made by his wife, Stephanie, but while on the clock at the hospital, Cunningham wears his janitorial jumpsuit with his bouffant hairdo and thick sideburns.
He’s recognized throughout Blount Memorial and often is asked to visit with patients and visitors.
“When I’m walking around … a lot of people will see me and say … ‘Hey, it’s Elvis!’ or they’ll say, ‘I love your hair,’ and the next thing you know we’re talking,” Cunningham said.
He takes the social aspect of his impersonation very seriously, viewing it as a gift.
“I use it as a great outreach for people,” he said. “It’s a really special thing that I get to do. This position enables me to be around somebody all the time, somebody in need.”
Patients often ask Cunningham to take pictures with them, stay in their rooms or pray with them — making janitorial duties personal and impactful.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Cunningham has continues to use his unique appearance to spread joy among the staff.
“There’s so many people that come in here like the transporters and people that come in for the COVID test or they’ll come in for procedures,” he said. “The Lord always makes the opportunity.”
Despite being at the hospital for only two months, he’s well-known among employees.
“(Cunningham) has, of course, been recognized for his signature look,” Blount Memorial Environmental Services and Laundry Manager Jeff Vickers said. “But he gets just as much recognition for how he treats the patients, visitors and staff he interacts with while he’s working. They look forward to seeing him because he brightens their days. Some of them even ask to see him or ask if he can stop by their rooms. That’s really special, and we’re glad he’s a part of the Blount Memorial team.”
Before joining Blount Memorial in January, Cunningham worked at the University of Tennessee Medical Center for eight years. He was well-known there, too, often interacting with patients and being interviewed by news outlets.
“We did have a lot of inquiries when Tom left us, and we were all sort of surprised to hear that he was leaving, but I believe he felt a calling to move on and go elsewhere. Obviously, he was very popular here, and we obviously wish him the best,” UT Medical Center spokesman Jim Ragonese said.
Cunningham left UT in late 2020, saying he felt his time there had come to a close after the hospital expressed discontent at his praying openly with patients and employees.
Ragonese said the hospital has a pastoral staff whose job is praying with patients who want or request it.
“We do have religion as a part of all that we do to accommodate all the requests that we have and hopefully all of the people and all of their desires — whether they be patients or family members or even staff members,” he said.
Cunningham said he’s able to pray more openly at Blount Memorial.
“It’s always by request. It’s always invitation as far as the rooms go because of the situation, but the Lord always makes an opportunity if someone needs encouragement,” he said. “Wherever I go, I know the Lord ordained that.”
