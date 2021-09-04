Officials at Blount Memorial Hospital said they are “grateful” for the four members of the Tennessee National Guard now assisting with the COVID-19 response.
The Guard sent four members to Blount Memorial last week amid a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations that left the hospital in need of extra staff.
In an email to The Daily Times, Blount Memorial Director of Public Relations and Marketing Jennie Bounds explained that the Tennessee National Guard actually sent more people than the hospital expected.
“We originally anticipated receiving two non-clinical staff to support us in our outpatient testing and treatment locations at our East Tennessee Medical Group campus,” Bounds said. “We were surprised to learn that we actually would have four members available to us when they came to train with us.”
Bounds shed some light on the role the Guard members have been playing in the hospital’s fight against the virus, explaining they have been crucial to the COVID testing process.
“Each day, they work an eight-hour shift with us in their full uniform,” Bounds said. “They help to call negative test results, and they help to register tests in our computer system, which ensures that we can complete the testing process and provide results to patients as quickly as possible. They’ve also been able to support the CareToday Clinic in other steps of the testing process.”
According to Bounds, the hospital plans to expand the Guard members’ duties in the coming week.
“We’re also going to have them helping us to triage calls so that we can quickly provide information to those individuals who have questions about their positive or negative tests and the monoclonal antibody infusions that we offer to those who meet emergency use criteria,” Bounds said.
Bounds added that the Guard members have been doing great work at Blount Memorial and have been instrumental in helping the community as it struggles through another COVID surge.
“We have been so very grateful for the support these individuals have brought to our team and to this community. They are efficient, and they are thorough in the work they do,” Bounds said. “They have helped us stay ahead, which only allows us to help more people faster. That’s exactly what our community needs right now.”
With no end in sight to the current Delta variant-triggered influx of COVID-19 patients, Bounds said the hospital is asking the guard for more help in the coming days.
“Because of the volume of work that they have been able to positively support our operations with, we are asking for additional support,” Bounds said, “possibly even those who have clinical training, who can help in the monoclonal antibody infusion area,” Bounds said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.