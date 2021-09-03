Blount Memorial Hospital hit a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations this week as the virus tightens its grip on Blount County.
On Thursday, Blount Memorial reported 71 hospitalizations, the highest number of COVID patients the hospital has seen at a single time since the pandemic began. Of that number, 60 patients were unvaccinated.
In statements given to The Daily Times, Blount Memorial Chief Medical Director Dr. Harold Naramore said that not only is the hospital seeing more COVID patients than ever, but those patients also are coming to the hospital sicker than they have in the past.
“We have a lot of very sick patients right now,” Naramore said. “Our patients have been presenting to our emergency department or to their doctors much sicker than we’ve seen in previous spikes of the virus.”
Naramore largely attributed the rise in cases to the highly contagious delta variant, but added that the vaccine is proving effective in combatting the dangerous variant.
“The delta variant is about 4-4.5 times more transmissible than the original virus, and it’s a very fast-spreading virus,” Naramore explained. “If you are fully vaccinated, it’s much less likely that you’re going to end up in the hospital and extremely unlikely that you will die from the virus. However, for the unvaccinated, this virus can make individuals quite sick.”
As the influx of patients continues to crush Blount Memorial, Naramore once again is urging Blount County residents to look past the vast amount of misinformation regarding the vaccine and get the shot.
“I continue to tell people to get vaccinated if they’re not already. Vaccines work,” Naramore said. “There is so much misinformation out there about the vaccine, and we can’t let that stop people from getting it and protecting themselves and their families.”
Naramore took the extra step to reassure those worried about the vaccine, revealing that the hospital has seen only one adverse reaction despite administering 30,000 doses.
“We gave 30,000 doses of vaccine from December 2020 through May 2021, and we had one person who had an allergic reaction, and the person did fine,” Naramore said. “This vaccine doesn’t cause any more or different side effects than any other vaccine ever introduced in this country, and frankly, the side effects reported so far are significantly less than most. I continue to say that vaccination is how we stop this virus.”
As of Friday, the number of COVID-19 patients at Blount Memorial had dropped back down to 66, with 54 of those patients unvaccinated.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 19,064 total cases of COVID-19 in Blount County and 214 local residents have now died of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.