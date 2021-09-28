After pulverizing East Tennessee for months, cases of COVID-19 are once again on the decline, Blount Memorial Hospital officials said Tuesday.
“COVID continues to confound us in a lot of different ways — in what we predict it will do and what we see it doing,” BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said during the hospital’s board of directors meeting. “What we hope is that we’re on a significant decrease. Our curve has flattened, our curve has turned down and I believe the curve is going to continue to drop.”
Naramore said East Tennessee has seen a significant decrease in cases over the past week.
“In the last seven days in the Knox region, the number of cases has gone down 23%,” Naramore said. “We hope that continues.”
Blount Memorial’s COVID numbers reflect that trend. As of Tuesday, the hospital had 51 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15 in the ICU. That’s a noticeable drop from Sept. 7, when Blount Memorial reported a record-high 85 hospitalizations.
“For Blount County, we are seeing a significant downturn in the curve,” Naramore said. “It’s still more than we want but we are certainly happy to see that curve heading down.”
While Naramore was optimistic about the current downward trend of cases, he also highlighted just how bad the situation at Blount Memorial became during the latest surge.
“Without a doubt this has been the worst month of the pandemic for Blount Memorial and most of the hospitals in this region,” Naramore said. “Although it’s been viewed differently in the public, every chief medical officer in the area would tell you its been a very challenging month for all of us.”
Naramore shared a number of troubling statistics from the hospital that emphasized just how hard COVID-19 has hit the community in recent months.
“Since the pandemic began, there have been seven days where four patients in the hospital have died. Six of those days came in September,” Naramore said. “Since July this year, we’ve had 143 ICU patients admitted; 29 of those died. Since the pandemic began we’ve had 158 COVID deaths; 59 of those occurred since July 1.”
Naramore said it “took a very significant effort” to survive the surge and expressed deep gratitude for the hospital staff on the front lines.
“We basically utilized every service that we could to support the hospital moving forward,” Naramore said. “The people here stepped up and did a remarkable job. Our nursing staff did a remarkable job, our medical staff did a remarkable job. We asked people to do a lot of things they aren’t used to doing. We asked people to work longer, harder and take care of more patients than they usually do. They all did that and they did it with a really good attitude and with compassion.”
With numbers once again on the decline, Naramore shared that the hospital hopes to lift some restrictions within the next month.
“We’re going to be reopening things as soon as we can reallocate staff that we’ve used to take care of COVID,” Naramore said. “It looks hopeful that that is something that will be occurring over the next 14-20 days. We’re very hopeful we’ll be fully open by mid-October.”
In order to reach that goal, and to move past the pandemic altogether, Naramore once again emphasized the importance of vaccines.
“In the past I predicted, and a lot of other people predicted, that we would be able to get rid of COVID. And we would have if we had gotten vaccinated at the rate that I’d hoped we would,” Naramore said. “That didn’t happen. So, COVID continues to be a problem and I suspect it will continue to be a problem for a long time to come.”
Of the 29 patients who died of COVID-19 at Blount Memorial since July 1, only three were vaccinated, according to Naramore, who called the vaccine “one of the safest ever introduced in this country.” Those three vaccinated patients all had underlying medical conditions.
“Vaccines do protect. They’ve been proven to protect,” Naramore said. “They keep you out of the hospital and if you are unfortunate enough to be in the hospital, they protect you against death.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.