Blount Memorial Hospital is one of five East Tennessee hospitals will require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
A Thursday statement — put out by BMH, Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Sweetwater Hospital Association and the University of Tennessee Medical Center — said that, because the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs, they’ll be following suit.
“To be compliant with the CMS mandate, all covered individuals are to have initiated the first dose of the primary COVID-19 vaccine series or received a single dose of the one-dose vaccine by December 5, 2021, and must complete the two-dose series to be fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022, unless they qualify and are approved for a religious or medical exemption to the vaccine,” the statement said.
Local healthcare facilities have been bleeding workers recently which the statement cited as part of the reason it’s mandating the vaccine.
“All of our dedicated team members are important to us, and like hospitals across the country, we have faced staffing challenges created by the pandemic,” the statement said. “However, team members must be in compliance with the vaccine deadlines in order to continue working at our facilities.”
The statement emphasizes that if CMS facilities like BMH don’t comply with the mandate system, there likely will be “severe penalties, up to and including exclusion from participation in Medicare.”
Similar mandates have swept the U.S. in recent months, affecting both businesses — specifically those with more than 100 employees — and other hospitals.
Blount joins a shrinking pool of medical facilities not requiring the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say are the most effective ways of fighting the severe and often deadly symptoms of the virus.
