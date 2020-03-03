Phone systems are experiencing some issues at Blount Memorial Hospital and the city of Maryville because of heavy storms that hit middle Tennessee Tuesday morning.
BMH
BMH's phone system has been impacted by the storms that caused severe damage near the state's capital, the organization announced Tuesday.
If people are trying to reach a specific area of the hospital or most off-site facilities, they may not be able to reach someone at this time, BMH spokesperson Josh West said.
Calls to the hospital's East Tennessee Medical Group location appear to be unaffected by the outage right now.
Blount residents who have specific questions or need to reach someone in a specific area of the hospital can contact a BMH representative via email at marketing@bmnet.com and someone will try to assist them as quickly as possible.
West said the hospital will provide an update as the situation evolves.
City of Maryville
City of Maryville phones were out at all city buildings Tuesday morning.
Maryville's water plant and electric outage management lines are available, but as of noon Tuesday, the city did not announce phones were back online.
Urgent calls to the plant can go through 865-982-7990 and urgent calls for electrical outages can go through 865-983-8722.
The city urged residents to call 911 in case of emergencies.
