Officials at Blount Memorial Hospital are monitoring news surrounding the omicron variant of COVID-19, even as COVID hospitalizations in the area remain relatively low.
“We’re continuing to watch all coronavirus-related activity, but really, our preparations are no different,” Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore told The Daily Times. “We remain prepared to care for those who contract this virus.”
The highly mutated omicron variant has sparked concern from health officials across the globe since it was first identified in South Africa last month. The first case of the variant in the United States was confirmed in San Francisco on Wednesday and has since been identified in six states, according to The New York Times. There have been no confirmed cases yet in Tennessee.
Naramore said omicron has health officials on high alert because it has “between 30 and 50 different mutations,” some of which combine to make the variant highly contagious.
“Some of those mutations are very similar or identical to what’s found in the delta variant, but it also has a separate set of mutations that when combined together, can make the omicron variant very contagious,” Naramore explained. “For that reason, there is concern that it may become the dominant form of the virus, although as of today, that’s not happened in the United States yet.”
As of now, the delta variant remains the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the country, accounting for 99.9% of all cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While omicron has sparked unease across the globe, Naramore said it will be weeks before we have answers to the most important questions surrounding the new variant.
“There are two things that we don’t yet know about the omicron variant in the United States, and they’re the two most important things: What level of disease does it cause and what’s the risk of experiencing severe illness with it?” Naramore said “We really have about two or three more weeks before we’ll know enough about this virus to be able to answer those questions more definitely.”
Naramore added that some early data from overseas indicates omicron may be more contagious than previous variants, but might also cause milder symptoms.
“There is some evidence coming out of Israel that shows the omicron variant tends to cause mild to moderate illness, not severe illness,” Naramore said. “Again, we don’t know yet if this is true or not, but there is some suggestion of it and we’re all hoping that’s the case.”
Scientists all over the world are still working to learn how effective the current COVID-19 vaccines are at protecting against omicron. Still, Naramore said getting the vaccine and the booster shot remains the best way to protect against the virus.
“I still encourage everyone who is eligible to take the vaccine and to take the booster if and when you’re eligible,” Naramore said. “The vaccine is still the most effective prevention we have against this virus.”
Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations have “remained relatively stable over the past few months,” according to Naramore.
“Our hospitalizations, after a significant spike in late summer, are, generally, staying between 15 and 20 each day,” Naramore said. “We have seen several days too where the number of hospitalized COVID patients was actually in the single digits.”
On Friday, Blount Memorial reported 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with three of those patients in the ICU.
