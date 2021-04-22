In a year that has seen so many disappointments, Blount Memorial Hospital has something to be proud of, officials say.
BMH has administered more than 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
“I asked our teams to give as much vaccine as we could to as many people as we could, and they’ve done just that,” BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said in a press release. “It’s quite an accomplishment, especially since we — and other hospitals in our state — were never part of the plan to distribute vaccine to anyone outside of our employee and medical provider base.
“And we’re not done. We’re still going with both first and second doses throughout the month of May.”
The vaccination mark is the latest development in a process that began late last year. BMH first received the COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 17 and immediately began vaccinating hospital employees.
“We followed this closely, and while at first, we weren’t to be a community distribution point, when the time came that we could assist the state in its efforts, we volunteered,” Naramore said. “We were then able to execute our plan pretty quickly as we were allocated vaccine.”
While the hospital and surrounding health care providers initially couldn’t keep up with community demand for the vaccines, which Naramore said was “frustrating,” BMH kept requesting vaccines, and fortunes eventually changed.
“Once vaccine began flowing more regularly throughout our state and our country, we began to see numbers increase — in a really good way. We’ve seen a steady increase, nationwide, in the percent of the age 65 and older population who have had one dose or both doses,” Naramore said, adding that “vaccinating that population the way we have, has, in my opinion, made a big difference in our community.”
Naramore is adamant that those who haven’t already should get vaccinated. Anyone who is hesitant about receiving the vaccine should speak with their physician, he said.
“Vaccine continues to be the only way to stop the spread of COVID, and it’s very important that we vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate,” Naramore said. “We need individuals who are age 16 and older to get the vaccine.”
The hospital is distributing first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in a clinic this week; it also has additional second doses of the Moderna vaccine, which will be administered in the coming weeks, BMH Director of Public Relations and Marketing Jennie Bounds told The Daily Times. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, three and four weeks apart, respectively.
BMH is no longer administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Distribution of that vaccine brand was paused earlier this month after concerns over a half-dozen blood clots found in patients.
The Pfizer vaccine in clinical trials was 95% effective in preventing COVID in those who hadn’t already had the virus, and Moderna’s was 94.1% effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I’ve said this so many times throughout the past six months, and I’ll say it again: this vaccine is excellent,” Naramore said. “Studies among health care workers who received the vaccine are showing 90% efficacy rates. That’s impressive. We just need more people to make the decision to take the vaccine.”
“We’ve been through a lot in the last year, but I’m very optimistic about where we’re heading,” Naramore added. “Our community has supported health care workers for a long time, and the best support we can ask for now is to take the vaccine.”
