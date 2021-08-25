Blount Memorial Hospital's long partnership with Pellissippi State Community College has received state-level recognition.
The Tennessee Board of Regents presented the 2021 Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Philanthropy to hospital representatives during a Blount Partnership breakfast Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Airport Hilton.
TBR member Danni Varlan highlighted the hospital's contributions over nearly three decades, from establishing a nursing scholarship for Blount County students to funding a nursing simulation lab at the Friendsville campus and pledging $100,000 to help build the Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center, scheduled for completion in March 2022.
She also noted, "During this past year's international health crisis, Pellissippi State and Blount Memorial joined forces to train nurses to care for COVID-19 patients."
Blount Memorial regularly sponsors clinical rotations for Pellissippi State’s nursing students, and the hospital used the nursing simulation lab to train 61 of its medical-surgical nurses by practicing scenarios based on actual COVID-19 cases.
Pellissippi State and Blount Memorial are looking at additional options, such as the possibility of launching a nurse residency program.
Nurse pipeline
Hospital Chief Executive Officer Don Heinemann said after the presentation that the nationwide shortage of nurses is reflected locally and across Tennessee. "We're so blessed to have Pellissippi right here with the Blount County campus, because we get a lot of our new nurses every year through Pellissippi," he said.
When Heinemann began his career in the 1980s, he said, the pay for nurses was relatively low. "Right now the average RN salary at Blount Memorial is around $30 an hour."
"I tell everybody that I talk to that your kid can go to Pellissippi free for two years and get your RN and come out making $60,000 a year," and work anywhere, he said.
"There's not many careers like that where you have a guaranteed job the rest of your life anywhere you want to go," the hospital CEO said.
Ray recognized
Pellissippi State President L. Anthony Wise Jr. nominated Blount Memorial and Richard B. Ray of Knoxville, co-founder of tnAchieves, for awards from TBR, which governs the state university, community college and technical college system.
Ray received the 2021 Regents' Award for Excellence in Philanthropy during a ribbon-cutting celebration Aug. 17 for the college's Bill Haslam Center for Math and Science on the Hardin Valley campus.
Ray founded KnoxAchieves, the precursor to tnAchieves, with fellow Knoxville businessmen Randy Boyd, Bill Haslam, Mike Ragsdale and Tim Williams in 2009, and he's one of only four tnAchieves volunteers across the state who has served as a mentor every single year, working with more than 60 students.
Wise's nomination noted Ray was the first in his family to graduate from college and adds, "If you are the first in your family to ever go beyond high school, you need someone to tell you it is possible, that you can do it.”
Ray and his wife, Jane, also have supported Pellissippi State with financial gifts since 2017.
