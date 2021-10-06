COVID-19 hospitalizations at Blount Memorial Hospital have declined nearly 40% in the past week.
As of Wednesday, 31 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the hospital’s Facebook page. That’s down from 50 patients in the prior week and 74 patients one month ago.
Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore is hopeful the falling numbers could be a sign that the fourth surge is coming to an end.
“We are thankful to see the numbers going down right now,” Naramore told The Daily Times. “I believe we’re finally starting to see the downside of this peak and surge.”
Of the 31 patients currently hospitalized with COVID at Blount Memorial, 27 are unvaccinated.
The hesitancy surrounding COVID-19 vaccines in East Tennessee continues to be a cause of concern for health care officials. Naramore, who has repeatedly pushed the effectiveness of the vaccines, said despite the decline in hospitalizations, low vaccination rates could leave the door open for another surge.
“We’re going to hope and pray this is the last time through, but we’re not letting our guard down and will continue to be ready,” Naramore said. “Because we continue to be undervaccinated, we remain at risk for another surge in the future.”
That echoes statements Naramore made during the hospital’s Sept. 28 meeting of the board of directors.
“In the past I predicted, and a lot of other people predicted, that we would be able to get rid of COVID. And we would have if we had gotten vaccinated at the rate that I’d hoped we would,” Naramore said at the time.
“That didn’t happen. So, COVID continues to be a problem and I suspect it will continue to be a problem for a long time to come.”
Naramore and other hospital officials are hoping to take advantage of resources being freed up by the downswing in COVID-19 patients.
“The decreasing numbers also mean that we are close to fully reopening some previously closed services,” Naramore said. “That’s crucial, as we need to get back to caring for and taking care of our community’s health.”
Naramore also touched on that during the board of directors meeting, saying he’s “very hopeful” that the hospital will be full open by mid-October.
The delay in health care caused by COVID-19 is something that hospital officials have worried about since the onset of the pandemic.
Blount Memorial’s efforts to “catch up on care” during the lull in COVID cases this summer were derailed when the resurgent virus began filling hospitals again in August.
With cases of COVID-19 once again on the decline, Naramore hopes Blount Memorial will be able to get people who have put off health care obligations back to the hospital.
“I continue to be quite concerned that we’re going to again see another set of problems because of the overall delays in routine medical care and preventive screenings,” Naramore said. “It’s really important we use this downtime with COVID to aggressively catch up on care.”
