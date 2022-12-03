Blount Memorial Hospital representatives have confirmed that the hospital’s intent is to move forward with the $22.2 million sale of the hospital’s Springbrook facility, but said that the agreement has slowed down as a result of controversy surrounding BMH leadership.
BMH’s Executive Director of Marketing Jennie Bounds told The Daily Times in an email Thursday, “While the REIT (real estate investment trust) has been slowed, we continue to work toward completing the transaction.”
The BMH board unanimously approved a purchasing and sale agreement for the facility in an October meeting.
The initial due diligence period for the sale ended Nov. 30. The Daily Times reached out to Montecito Medical Real Estate, the facility’s prospective buyer, regarding the state of the sale agreement, but did not receive a response by press time.
In an October video published online, hospital CEO Harold Naramore said that selling to Montecito Medical would affect neither operations at the facility nor employment there. The agreement, set up as a sale-leaseback, would give BMH a 15-year lease on the building and provide it with two options to renew its tenancy after the initial contract elapses.
Selling the Springbrook facility would give BMH with needed cash, he said.
Some in local government found the sale indicative of larger issues, however. A November letter from Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell requested that the county’s representatives on the hospital board resign immediately. The letter said that the request stemmed from a persistent “lack of transparency” from hospital leadership on issues including BMH’s poor financial position and the deterioration in hospital finances itself, among other issues. For Mitchell, the sale of Springbrook underscored critical problems with BMH leadership.
At a special called meeting held Tuesday, Nov. 29, Blount County Commissioners voted to remove the county’s representatives from the board. However, as a motion to eliminate the current nominating committee for the board failed, those representatives will continue to serve until the committee puts forward new candidates for appointment.
During the commission meeting, BMH CEO Harold Naramore said that the dispute between hospital and county leadership had already had a negative effect on the hospital. He said specifically that the Springbrook sale was in doubt.
“This (the REIT) is very important to us right now because it’s part of the strategic plan that I talked with you about,” Naramore said. “It is no surprise to anybody in the county that reads the newspaper or ever came to the board meeting the last few months to know we’re in financial distress. We’ve made that very clear. We’ve also made it clear that we understand how important it is to correct that, and we’re working very hard to do so.”
“However, sadly, the investor that we’ve identified for the REIT, because of the political issues, the media blitz, is concerned about their reputation, at this point has chosen to cool the deal. We hope it can be recovered,” he continued. “If this issue were resolved tonight, I believe we have opportunity to recover it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.