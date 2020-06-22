Blount Memorial Hospital’s spring 2020 grade from a national hospital grading group is one of the worst in the region, but Blount officials said they already are working on improvements after recent scores indicated high numbers of MRSA infections and low numbers of specially trained doctors in the ICU.
According to the Leapfrog Group’s hospitalsafetygrade.org — where it reports safety in more than 2,600 hospitals nationwide on an A-F scale twice a year — BMH received a D grade for the spring 2020 report. The group collected data for this grade from April 2018 to June 2019 and submitted its report in July 2019.
Since 2017, Leapfrog graded Blount Memorial at a C for each spring and fall report, and this newest report is the first time in at least three years BMH has received a D grade.
Though hospital officials previously have promoted Leapfrog’s A grades in press releases and on social media, they said in an email to The Daily Times that the latest review should not be taken as gospel.
“I encourage our community to understand that this grade is a review by one organization and its independent scoring system, Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said in an email. “It doesn’t reflect process improvements or initiatives that our hospital has worked on within our own organization or with other hospitals across our state.”
Asked to respond to those who might be turned away by the low grade, Naramore emailed, “You can’t base your decision of a care provider on one ‘score.’”
Of 13 Leapfrog-graded medical treatment centers within a 50-mile radius of BMH, it is the only one to receive a D: No other center received anything lower than a C.
Leapfrog stipulates on its website that “grades are derived from expert analysis of publicly available data using up to 28 evidence-based, national measures of hospital safety.”
The group has been publishing grades since the early 2010s.
More infections than expected
Leapfrog’s assessment showed BMH receiving two low scores regarding MRSA infection rates and ICU doctors, both of which contributed to the D grade, Naramore confirmed.
The worst performing hospital on Leapfrog’s scale received a 3.213 for MRSA infection: BMH also received 3.213.
The average score received by hospitals for this category was 0.823, with the best possible score being 0.
BMH spokeswoman Jennie Bounds confirmed there was no recent MRSA outbreak contributing to this score and Naramore added the number was related to how infection rates are measured.
“The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) uses a calculation to predict the amount of MRSA infections a hospital will have over a given period of time,” Naramore said. “Our score reflects that we had more infections than were expected using this calculation. MRSA rates across the state are high, and the Tennessee Hospital Association ... launched an initiative, which we are a part of, to address these rates statewide.”
Naramore also pointed to BMH’s involvement in the Mayo Clinic Care Network — an initiative begun in September 2019 — as a collaboration to help keep these kinds of infections at bay.
“We have seen a reduction in MRSA infections and will continue to work on this initiative,” he emailed.
Certification for ICU staff improving
Naramore also said that since Leapfrog collected data on specially trained doctors to care for intensive care unit patients, things have improved.
The spring 2020 score for BMH in this category was 5 with 100 being the best possible score. The average score received in this category was 57.55, and the lowest was 5.
“Not all of our critical care physicians in the ICU previously were board-certified,” Naramore explained. “However, among the ones who previously were not certified, they had a combined 65 years of experience. Today, all of the critical care physicians in our ICU are board- certified.”
Bounds also emphasized in an email the Leapfrog grade was not indicative of recent data.
‘Reversing that trend’
“During this grading period, MRSA and the ICU Physician Staffing measure are two of the higher-weighted measures, which unfortunately, was enough to lower us to a D,” Naramore emailed, adding that although the hospital does consider various rating companies and scorecards, officials also pay attention to internal data and trends.
Naramore noted hospitals are reviewed, accredited and scored by many organizations and each report is based on a different set of metrics.
Asked to indicate recent areas of growth and success, Naramore pointed repeatedly to the Mayo Clinic collaboration and to two perfect spring 2020 Leapfrog scores for barcode medication administration and computerized physician order entry.
These, Naramore explained, showed BMH nursing staff’s commitment to tracking and efficiently providing medication to BMH patients.
“When we identify an area that is trending in a way we don’t like, we begin to work toward reversing that trend, especially in the areas that directly impact patient care and outcomes,” he emailed. “I can say that in looking at current publicly-reported measures, we’ve already made positive improvements.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.