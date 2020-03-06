Blount Memorial Hospital officials have announced a coronavirus test sent earlier this week returned negative on Friday.
Public Relations Manager Josh West said in an email to The Daily Times results for an individual tested for the COVID-19 virus at BMH are negative.
The test was sent out on Tuesday and was returned to the hospital Friday.
West said there are no additional details available about the person who was tested or the test itself.
"Blount Memorial will continue to follow screening guidelines for coronavirus in consultation with the Tennessee Department of Health and Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention (CDC)," West said, "although no daily information will be available to share related to the number of tests administered."
Hospital officials are encouraging the Blount community members who are exhibiting symptoms consistent with coronavirus — fever, cough, shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — should call their primary care physicians.
The first confirmed Tennessee case of the disease that began spreading less than three months ago in Wuhan, China was announced by state Department of Health officials Thursday.
That individual is in isolation in Williamson County and his family all tested negative for the virus, according to Friday announcements from the Tennessee Department of Health.
