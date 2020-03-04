Blount Memorial Hospital has confirmed that it has sent a sample from one person to be tested for the coronavirus.
A spokeswoman from BMH confirmed that the hospital sent the sample to Nashville Tuesday to be tested for the virus.
Cases are usually tested in Atlanta, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requested BMH send the sample to Nashville.
Naramore also said no hospitals currently have testing kits.
“At the guidance of the Tennessee Department of Health, the patient was directed to self-isolate at home until test results become available,” the spokeswoman said in an email.
Naramore said on Friday that BMH and its satellite clinics are prepared for the virus and encouraged people to remain safe and calm.
“We are prepared here to handle any level of infections this virus causes. It’s important not to panic,” he said.
