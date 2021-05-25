Blount Memorial Hospital today, May 26, will announce multiple relaxations of its COVID-19 policies, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore told the hospital’s board of directors Tuesday.
Effective June 1, the hospital will reinstate its regular visiting hours and reopen its ground floor, Naramore said during the board’s monthly meeting. An official announcement by BMH is slated for Wednesday afternoon.
“(We are) sending signals that this is a safe place to be,” Naramore said.
Greeters will be stationed around the hospital to ensure mask-wearing, but visitors no longer will have to wear identifying temperature tags, Naramore said.
The hospital currently allows just two visitors per patient in order to promote social distancing. While the hospital previously required visitors to be specifically designated ahead of time, BMH since relaxed that mandate.
Naramore also said the hospital plans to allow patients who show vaccine cards to not have to be tested for the virus upon admission.
Naramore gave board members a report he called “very positive.” He has consistently updated the board of the hospital’s COVID fight throughout the pandemic.
“I feel very strongly that the worst of this pandemic is over,” Naramore said. “The numbers are trending in the right direction, whether it is positivity rate, number of new cases, hospitalizations, deaths. (They are) all down, all really positive. And I think there is a lot of reason to believe this is going to continue to improve.”
Key statistics that prove things are getting better are the ages of those being affected by the virus, according to data Naramore shared Tuesday.
“We’re seeing younger patients that have not been vaccinated. That’s who is ending up in the hospital,” Naramore said. “We don’t want anybody to be in the hospital, but the patients that got really sick, the majority of them that passed away, were 65 or older. ... The vaccination program in the country has been very successful with (that age group).”
Deaths of nursing home residents due to COVID are “extremely rare” right now, Naramore said, another sign of improvement in the battle against the virus.
In the earlier stages of the pandemic, COVID ran rampant through nursing homes, killing many residents. And its effect on the country has been far-reaching.
“How bad was COVID? COVID’s been bad,” Naramore said. “We’ve increased our 10-year mortality (rate) for the first time since 1929. So 90 years ago.”
Naramore stressed Tuesday that people, especially those who have been vaccinated, should stop putting off health care, as many did during the throes of the pandemic, calling it a “bad national trend.” He also predicted the country would open back up almost totally by July.
“I’m excited on the COVID report that you actually had a smile on your face and said some positive things,” BMH President Bob Redwine told Naramore before adjourning the meeting. “It’s been a long 15 months.”
