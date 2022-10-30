Following a fiscal year where Blount Memorial Hospital’s losses totaled $40.23 million, BMH Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Smith announced in a recent finance meeting that the hospital will sell most of its Springbrook property in Alcoa to a Nashville-based real estate investment trust.
BMH will retain control for up to 25 years over the property, which encompasses a 68,000 square foot office building constructed in 1997.
As part of a sale-leaseback transaction, officials will sign a 15-year lease for the property. After the initial lease term expires, the hospital will have two renewal opportunities, both good for five years.
Montecito Medical is expected to close the purchase of the property for $22,250,000 in December. The hospital will retain one acre of the roughly 5.6 acre site after the sale.
The move is meant to provide BMH with “a cash infusion,” hospital CEO Harold Naramore said in a video posted to BMH’s YouTube channel. He said that the sale forms part of a strategy meant to help BMH continue operating as an independent community hospital.
Naramore stated that the sale would not affect patient treatment nor employment of the location’s current staff. The Springbrook location currently employs 184 people, 130 of them on a full-time equivalency basis.
Hospital spokesperson Jennie Bounds told The Daily Times by email that the space is "fully occupied," and is currently used by both BMH and its physicians group.
Michael Honeycutt with Realty Trust Group, a Knoxville-based agency BMH hired to advise it on real estate matters, alluded to potential further real estate sales during the meeting. BMH’s website lists 38 hospital-owned facilities across Blount County, with three others located in Vonore.
Honeycutt said that the hospital’s difficulties are common and that BMH’s peer institutions are also struggling in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Across the industry, other operators, hospital operators, are looking to real estate as a potential way to solve that, in terms of how do they redeploy capital, recapture some of their capital from real estate, redeploy it into operations,” Honeycutt said.
“So, very excited about this," Naramore said of the sale. "This is very common in the healthcare industry. A number of institutions around us have used this as one of the ways they manage capital and improve their financial status."
RTG coordinated the request for proposal process before selecting Montecito, and the hospital entered a letter of intent with the investment firm in October. The hospital's board of directors approved execution of the purchasing and sale agreement during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 24, triggering a due diligence period set to last until Nov. 30.
