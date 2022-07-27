Blount Memorial Hospital has seen about five months of depressed admissions, BMH Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Smith said during a Tuesday, July 26 combined finance, audit, institutional planning and human resources meeting.
In June, the hospital admitted 636 patients. That number is roughly in line with a recent trend of lower admissions.
Though admissions numbers are lower than in the past, Smith said, patients’ lengths of stay have also decreased over that five-month period. On average in 2022, patients have stayed in the hospital for 4.88 days. For June alone, however, that average dropped by .84 to 4.04 days.
A shorter length of stay in a hospital is often correlated with increased efficiency and reduced costs for patients and healthcare providers, according to information published by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
“We’d like for admissions numbers to be closer to our budget,” Smith said.
Under strain heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital’s finances and staffing levels have both fluctuated. Per previous reporting from The Daily Times, the hospital spent more on contract salaries in the last fiscal year than at any point since 1995.
“We continue to have staffing issues. There is a little bit of an improvement there with being able to fill some positions,” Smith commented. The hospital exceeded its budget for contract labor by almost $8 million, he said.
In contrast, contract FTEs (full-time-equivalents) for June were “much more in line with where we were in May, after basically record highs in April and May,” Smith explained.
The financial picture for the month of June was mixed. The hospital ended June 6.1% above its budget for surgical cases, while outpatient radiology costs were also up about 7.9%, along with outpatient rehabilitation costs, which were 9.8% over budget. Cardiology expenses dropped by 4.8%, Smith said. He commented that he was “pleased with most of those numbers.”
“Total operating revenues were $25.65 million for the month,” Smith said. Those revenues were $1.4 million below the hospital’s budget. Gross patient revenues — the total amount of charges the hospital billed — were $105.9 million, 4.4% under BMH’s budget. Yet, that number still represents an increase of $2.8 million from May, when gross patient revenue totaled $103.1 million.
“We did see operating losses in all four divisions, however, we are continuing to see some financial improvements from initiatives employed earlier this fiscal year,” Smith said. “We’ll finish the year at a $40.7 million loss.”
