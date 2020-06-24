Blount Memorial Hospital held its annual board of directors elections Tuesday, and voted to keep several members in their current positions.
The board unanimously approved new terms for its president, vice president and secretary/treasurer, BMH announced in a Wednesday news release.
Robert Redwine will continue as board president, a position he has held since 1993.
The Blount County Commission appointed Redwine beginning in 1987. Retired from ALCOA Inc. Tennessee Operations, he currently provides consulting services for the maintenance training department at Arconic.
David Pesterfield will continue as board vice president. He represents the city of Maryville and was appointed to the board in 2008. He is president of Pharmacy Plus Programs LLC.
BMH Chief Executive Officer Don Heinemann was elected as the board’s secretary/treasurer. Heinemann has been a member of the Blount Memorial Hospital executive staff since 1985 and the hospital’s CEO since July 2010.
BMH’s board has nine members who serve three-year renewable terms. Four are appointed by the Blount County Commission, two each by the cities of Maryville and Alcoa, and one by the board of trustees for Maryville College.
