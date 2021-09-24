Cardiologist Dr. John Nwosu and pulmonologist Dr. Jonathan Angotti have joined the active medical staff at Blount Memorial Hospital.
Nwosu is a a fellowship-trained intervential cardiologist with a master's in health administration from Saint Joseph University in Philadelphia and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Nigeria College of Medicine in Ituku, hospital officials said in a media release.
Nwosu also holds board certifications in internal medicine, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and cardiovascular diseases.
Angotti is a "board-certified and fellowship-trained pulmonologist" who received his bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of Memphis and his medical degree from the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center, according to the news release.
Hospital officials stated that Angotti completed a residence at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville and a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care at the University of South Carolina.
In addition to joining the hospital's active medical staff, Nwosu and Angotti will also see patients at Blount Memorial Physicians Group, located on the hospital's main campus.
