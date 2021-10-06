Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Elizabeth McBride has joined Blount Memorial Hospital's active medical staff, the hospital said in a press release.
McBride received her bachelor’s degree in biology from Wake Forest University and her medical degree from the Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the release stated.
McBride also completed a residency in orthopedic surgery and a fellowship in hand surgery at Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery. She specializes in hand surgery.
In addition to joining the hospital's medical staff, McBride also will see patients at OrthoTennessee Maryville, 827 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
