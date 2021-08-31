Blount Memorial Hospital has released a public dashboard that will provide daily updates on COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“Because many in our community have asked, we’re going to begin sharing a daily snapshot of our COVID-19 hospitalizations,” BMH officials said in a Facebook post.
According to the post, the dashboard will update every weekday at 1 p.m. on the hospital’s Facebook page.
The data posted Tuesday revealed 61 COVID-19 patients being treated at the hospital as of Aug. 31. Of that number, 54 patients — just over 88% — were unvaccinated.
This comes as health officials continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated. Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released findings from a new study that showed the unvaccinated are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who receive a vaccine.
In an Aug. 24 meeting of Blount Memorial Hospital’s board of directors, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore revealed that the majority of COVID patients at Blount Memorial are unvaccinated.
“For those who are vaccinated, we’re seeing that their cases are mild, and they are less likely to require hospitalization,” Naramore said in meeting notes provided to The Daily Times. “On the other hand, we’re very similar to hospitals across the country — the majority of our hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.”
Naramore also echoed calls from health officials around the country for Blount County residents to get vaccinated.
“Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. I’ve said this all along, and I’m going to keep saying it,” Naramore said. “Having a little more than 40% of the county being fully vaccinated just isn’t enough. We’ve got to get folks vaccinated. Vaccine is readily available, and we need people to take it.”
As of Aug. 30, Blount County has recorded 18,740 total cases of COVID-19 and that 214 Blount County residents have died from the virus.
