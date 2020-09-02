Blount Memorial Breast Health Center will host Mammograms in the Moonlight from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.
The event will give women the option of getting a 3D mammogram after-hours as well as the chance to meet with Dr. Kristen Carver, a board-certified and fellowship-trained radiologist who specializes in breast health care.
Women may use their insurances. If uninsured, they can purchase discount screening certificates for $307 during the event. The certificates cover the mammogram and the interpretation but do not cover any additional diagnostic fees.
Space for the event is limited. Reservations can be made by calling the Breast Health Center at 865-977-5590.
