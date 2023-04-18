Amid litigation and extensive disagreements with local government over Blount Memorial Hospital’s leadership and future, Blount Memorial CEO Harold Naramore told those who attended an April 12 employee forum that he is in talks to start partnering with Covenant Health in some areas.
The proposed partnership would take the form of a joint venture. That venture would affect the Blount Memorial Physicians Group, Naramore said in an audio recording obtained by The Daily Times.
Rather than driving changes to services already offered at the hospital, the partnership could see patients referred to Covenant Health for services that are not currently offered by Blount Memorial.
It would also affect “some properties that we own — not the hospital, some of the office buildings that we have, and maybe a way to sell those for a significant amount of cash to help solve a cash problem.” Naramore has frequently referenced the hospital’s need for cash in previous discussions related to the sale of BMH property. County officials argue that all such properties belong to the government.
Naramore told attendees, “The hospital stays independent just like it is now. I’m not selling the hospital, I don’t enter into an operating agreement with the hospital.”
The hospital’s independence from the Blount County government is currently contested. Ownership of properties titled as belonging to Blount Memorial, specifically, are a major point of disagreement between hospital leadership and government officials.
Blount Memorial brought a suit against the county last year, seeking both political independence and the right to sell certain assets in order to secure cash.
Talks
Naramore explained last Wednesday, “(the joint venture) will not be a Covenant Health Medical Group, it won’t be BMPG, it would be a third group, an independent group.” Current executives and management structures would remain as they are, he said.
Services and jobs would also remain the same, Naramore said.
The physician’s group possibility would be a positive development for BMH and Covenant, he added. Absent an agreement with Covenant Health, he said he could anticipate direct competition with them.
He noted that the University of Tennessee Medical Center has plans to expand their presence in Blount County, and commented, “There’s no possibility that UT does that, that Covenant doesn’t respond, and if I’m Covenant, I’m not gonna concede Blount County.”
Changes
An agreement with Covenant Health could benefit BMH in several ways, Naramore said. Among other aids, “It would help prevent our services being stripped out of here and taken someplace else, which Covenant does not have an interest in. What we do here now, we would do here the next day.”
The Covenant-BMH talks follow separate discussions between Blount County officials and the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell has recommended that UTMC assume management of the hospital from Blount Memorial Hospital Incorporated, the hospital’s longtime nonprofit manager. Blount Memorial representatives sent UTMC a cease and desist letter in February, demanding that such discussions end as BMH and the county government are in litigation concerning ownership of hospital assets.
The talks between Blount Memorial and Covenant Health also coincide with legislation concerning BMH that has progressed through the state legislature this year. On third reading Tuesday, April 18, the Tennessee Senate passed a bill that would expressly permit the Blount County government to enter agreements with hospital managers and to end such relationships.
The state House passed the bill April 10; the bill that passed the Senate Tuesday was substituted from the House. Since the bill’s Senate sponsor, Art Swann, introduced an amendment that would see the hospital retain the name “Blount Memorial Hospital’ regardless of other factors, that amendment necessitates a further vote on the legislation in the lower chamber. It will also require a supermajority vote of the Blount County Commission.
The Daily Times reached out to representatives of Blount Memorial, but did not receive any response by press time Tuesday.
A separate conversation with Covenant Health representatives yielded a statement which reads in part, “At this time, Covenant Health has nothing more to report than having conversations about serving the healthcare needs of the people of Blount County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.