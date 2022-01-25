Blount Memorial told employees via email on Tuesday, Jan. 25, to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a submit a religious or medical exemption by Thursday, Jan. 27.
The hospital and its related physician groups are working to comply with a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule for health care organizations receiving federal funding, which the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Jan. 13.
Blount Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr. Harold Naramore, told the board of directors during a Tuesday afternoon meeting, “I believe we’re going to have very substantial compliance with it.”
“Blount Memorial doesn’t want to, doesn’t plan to terminate employees over this issue,” he said. “I don’t believe it will be necessary.”
“I believe that we have a lot of very good people in this organization and that we’re going to be largely compliant,” he said. “We’re going to proceed with helping our employees comply with this.”
No detail
Blount Memorial Hospital declined a request from The Daily Times to break down what the numbers were for vaccinated employees and those requesting the exemptions. “This is continuously changing, and it is not something we will provide,” Jennie Bounds, director of public relations and marketing, said in an email reply.
During the meeting Naramore noted that regulations from CMS said it will not question the validity of people’s religious beliefs if they file for that type of exemption. For a medical exemption an employee must have a documented contraindication for the vaccine.
Addressing what he called a “buzz” in the community about not complying with CMS rule, Naramore said, “If you don’t get Medicare funding, this community doesn’t have a hospital.”
“Like it or not, for it or not, whatever your politics are, there is no way around it,” he told the board.
“Without Medicare funding there’s not a hospital in America that survives,” Naramore said. At Blount Memorial it’s 51% of the business.
Medical practices attached to Blount Memorial Hospital, such as East Tennessee Medical group, also will have to comply, according to Naramore. The CMS regulation also applies to students in clinical rotations or work-based learning at the hospital.
Working with COVID
In giving the board an update on COVID-19, the chief medical officer noted that about a quarter of the U.S. cases during the entire pandemic have occurred in the past 30 days, because the omicron variant is highly contagious.
“We’re short staffed everywhere, and omicron doesn’t discriminate against health care workers,” he said.
“We’ve had lots of sick employees in this hospital,” Naramore said. “We’ve had a lot of people working not feeling very well and a lot of people putting a lot of hours, and a lot of people doing all they can to do the work, and they’ve done it very, very well.”
Asked whether Blount Memorial has employees working while they have COVID-19, Bounds cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s crisis guidelines, which allow health care workers to stay on the job if they wear personal protective equipment, have no fever and are otherwise asymptomatic or feel well enough to work.
“We do have this option in place for our employees who are COVID-positive, although working with the virus is not mandated,” Bounds replied. “In cases where employees have jobs that can be done from home, remote work also is available to staff as an option.”
Naramore reiterated to the board what he has said many times: “The best protection we have against this disease is to get vaccinated.”
More vaccines
If a person has received the initial vaccine series and a booster, Naramore said the likelihood of ending up in the hospital or dying from omicron is “very low.”
The delta variant was much more deadly and likely to cause long-term damage to lungs than the omicron variant. If delta had been as contagious as omicron, Naramore estimated that every hospital in the country would have been overwhelmed.
Last week the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state was 46%, and Naramore said, “Blount County was probably significantly higher than that.”
“Omicron is very prominent in this community,” he said.
The Tennessee Department of Health is expected to release its weekly COVID-19 data report Wednesday, Jan. 26. Based on the experience in other regions, the number of cases is expected to drop sharply after it peaks with omicron, rather than plateau for a while as it did with earlier COVID-19 jumps.
Having two vaccines shots against COVID-19 gives about 58% protection against hospitalization or death from omicron, but with a booster that jumps to about 90%, Naramore explained.
“I believe we’re going to have a fourth shot,” he said, noting Israel began giving fourth doses in December.
“I think that COVID vaccines are going to be a fixture in our lives for minimally the next 10 years, maybe longer. It’s going to be like the flu shot,” Naramore predicted. “I hope our technology gets good enough that we only have to have one a year, but it’s not quite there yet.”
Treatment limits
Naramore noted that some treatments have been very successful in preventing hospitalizations in people with COVID-19, but they are in short supply. While Blount Memorial administered many monoclonal antibody treatments during the surge of the delta variant, it can’t get them now.
The entire state of Tennessee received only 1,056 monoclonal antibody treatments for the week of Jan. 24-30. “That’s enough for me to take care of people in Blount County for five days,” the doctor said.
The state received only 1,660 courses of Paxlovid, the tablet Pfizer developed to treat COVID-19. Naramore said those were only allocated to Walmart locations, and none in Blount County. “If we wrote you that prescription here, you’d have to go to Knoxville, or Sevier County or Athens, Tennessee, to find a Walmart that might have it. Let me emphasize might,” he said.
“It’s essentially like playing the lottery with a prescription,” Naramore said.
The state received 6,600 courses of Merck’s molnupiravir treatment, but Naramore said it’s only 20% effective.
