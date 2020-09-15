The Blount Memorial Foundation will receive $1,061,538 through the Tennessee Community CARES Program to be used for COVID-19 response projects at Blount Memorial Hospital, officials announced Tuesday.
“We have been extremely proud of the work that our doctors, nurses, therapists, technicians and other caregivers have provided to our community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Greg Wilson, chair of the foundation’s board of directors. “The foundation is proud to be able to support your frontline work by working to obtain grants such as this and help provide you with the tools you need to continue to care for our community.”
The grant will support three of the hospital’s COVID-19 response projects: a freestanding tent for outdoor triage and treatment, additional medical equipment for critical care settings and a permanent structure for outpatient curbside testing at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa.
“For the past six months, our team of clinicians has worked hard to ensure that we are prepared to care for our community, and the additional funds will help to further support our efforts to respond to COVID-19 in Blount County,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Don Heinemann said in a press release.
The first project will equip and supply a COVID-19 triage, testing and treatment tent outside the hospital’s emergency department.
“This will provide an additional space to care for up to 20 COVID-19 patients,” foundation President Connie Huffman wrote in the grant application. “Additionally, having the ability to isolate, screen, diagnose and treat, discharge or admit these patients within the tent decreases exposure, helping to mitigate the spread of this virus within our community — and within our hospital.”
As part of this project, some funds also will be used for patient gurneys designated for tent use, as well as other treatment and diagnostic tools, including a portable X-ray machine.
The second project focuses on expanding the medical equipment needed to care for an increased number of critical care patients.
One item in this category is a continuous renal replacement therapy machine, which allows clinicians to provide specialized COVID-19 therapy for critically ill patients. The therapy can be beneficial to patients experiencing kidney failure due to infection or trauma, which can be brought on by complications of COVID-19.
The purchase of two additional intensive care unit monitors also will be paid for as a part of the project. The monitors will allow BMH clinicians to care for nearly 100 additional critically ill COVID-19 patients a year, the hospital said.
“Over the past two months, we have realized a growth in our COVID-19 critical care bed needs, and as we prepare for future increases, we believe having all of our COVID-19 unit beds equally equipped will best meet the needs of our community,” Huffman wrote.
The final items in this category are additional personal protective equipment, ventilators and high-flow oxygen additions, which allow the hospital’s existing BiPAP machines to be converted to ventilators. Proning pillows, which are used to help position COVID-19 patients on their stomachs to relieve pressure on hearts and diaphragms to clear respiratory secretions, are also included in the project.
The third project covered by the grant is a permanent awning structure for the outpatient curbside testing center at East Tennessee Medical Group, 266 Joule St. ETMG has administered more than 8,000 COVID-19 tests since it began drive-up testing March 18.
“We anticipate higher testing volumes moving into the fall and winter months, and a permanent structure will allow us to continue to perform COVID-19 testing throughout the winter months. The structure would have power, lighting, and the ability to heat and cool,” Huffman wrote.
Should a vaccine be available for distribution, clinicians would be able to administer it in a timely, safe and convenient manner at the tent, Huffman said.
“As you can see, these grant funds will greatly benefit our hospital and outpatient clinic as we continue to care for our community amidst this pandemic ...,” Heinemann said.
