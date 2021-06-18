A woman who was recorded on video berating two teens at a popular Alcoa bridge after they painted LGBTQ+ flags on it no longer works for Blount Memorial.
Blount Memorial did not name the woman in a social media post about 5 p.m. Friday, June 18, but said said she previously worked at the organization's Wellness Center and occasionally taught fitness classes.
Blount Memorial said she hasn't worked there since Friday, June 11, two days after the incident.
Many people reached out to the hospital about the incident when it happened, according to the post.
"We value and respect everyone in our community, and the actions displayed do not reflect the standards and values of our organization," the post read.
The bridge incident happened the night of June 9 and has since evoked widespread community outcry, condemning the woman's behavior as homophobic and racist.
Details will be available in the June 19 edition of The Daily Times.
